Malak Abu al-Omrain shows what would have been her wedding dress. Israel killed her fiancé Ahmed Ghurab with his entire family on the wedding day.

Come live with me, and be my love,

And we will some new pleasures prove

I will wipe your tears; you’ll know no fear,

As we grow together through many a year.

This cage and coop won’t our life define,

As we build a world beyond all confines

I wait for the days you’ll walk with me,

Along the shore, beside the sea.

I see you standing, wrapped in angelic white,

Your smile a dawn that breaks my darkest night.

Just one more day before you walk the aisle

As our mothers ululate in joy and smile.

Alas! Our union’s delayed, hopes killed

But patience, my love — it’s what God willed.

