A bomb was dropped on Gaza

They tell you 56 people died

You read it and moved on soon

Probably said a prayer or two

Perhaps shed a tear too

But it wasn’t just a bomb that was dropped on Gaza

It didn’t just kill 56 people

It tore through their flesh, reduced them to meat,

Turned them to ashes from intense heat,

Their erasure from the civil registry complete

It took away dreams, hopes of lives short-lived

It made little children orphans, left to weep

It made mothers desolate, unable to sleep

It made fathers cry in agony, in pain so deep

It made craters, reduced homes to ash heap

They never tell you who the bomb killed:

It killed the father who went for milk for his newborn,

Whose mother was too fragile, too weak to feed

But he is now unrecognisable chunks of meat,

The mother, fragile and weak, must take the lead

They never tell you who the bomb killed:

It killed the eldest son, incinerated in the blast

He grew before his age, taking on the family’s task,

A student still, his dreams couldn’t last

A future stolen, now reduced to the past

They never tell you who the bomb killed:

It killed the child, just 5, now dismembered, dead

The father, left cradling his beloved’s head

Conceived after years-long wait

Now he faces the future with extreme dread

They never tell you who the bomb killed:

It killed the father, who had buried his days-old son,

Who was frozen to death, his warmth undone

The heartbroken father joins his boy,

Now the mother longs for the same joy

They never tell you who the bomb killed:

It burned the little rose, all of 10

She had penned her will to divide her possessions,

Some for the siblings, the rest for her friends

In tears, the mother now tells stories of her little hen

They never tell you who the bomb killed:

It killed a man of 86, who’d buried dozens of kin

Made refugee in 48 as a kid,

He dreamed of returning to his home in al-Lidd

Now he ascends to heaven, to a house splendid

I only told you stories 6

Out of a total of 56

Can you sit through the rest of the statistics?

These are crimes most sadistic

By a criminal that knows no ethics

This was just one bomb that dropped on Gaza,

But tens of thousands more have come before

And these are just 56 dead,

There are hundreds of thousands more

Each one a universe, with stories galore

They never tell you who the bomb killed

Because you might identify with those stilled,

You might see yourself in their dreams unfulfilled,

Picture them as humans with hopes yet unbuilt —

And it’s not good for business that thrives on blood spilled

Eid Mubarak to each of you and yours!

I hope that next Eid for our brothers and sisters in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq are in better circumstances after two successive Eids in the middle of unimaginable suffering.

