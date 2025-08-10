Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell's avatar
Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell
16h

You cannot trust a word uttered by a zionist. They simply appear to not understand the concepts of loyalty, honesty, truth, or honour. As this post states, they break a treaty immediately they’ve concluded it. Any person, or persons, who disarm on the basis of a ‘treaty’ with a zionist, is a fool.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Abdl.mlek Alhendi's avatar
Abdl.mlek Alhendi
16h

It seems that Israel's cards have been in order since before October 7. It neutralized the Egyptian regime, arranged for the penetration of the pager, planted agents, and then cut off supplies to Hezbollah by toppling the Syrian regime.

Hezbollah made two mistakes: the first was its participation in Assad's war, which exposed its most prominent leaders and earned the enmity of the people.

Secondly, since October 8, the Gaza war has been treated as symbolic support under the rules of engagement.

The blow the party received was painful and it has been cornered into a corner that is difficult to get out of.

What is the solution?

The party has neither hard nor soft cards to maneuver with, and it has no choice but to proceed on the path of escalation.

Arrange five painful, precise, and orderly strikes in vital locations for the enemy.

It poses a daily threat to the entities that support the entity inside the country, and all options are legitimate.

And work on achievements on the ground that gain the media attention of the Arab street

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture