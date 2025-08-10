Back in December when the Western-backed supposed “revolutionaries” overthrew Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, I wrote in these pages how it would herald an existential crisis for Hezbollah. It didn’t take a genius or a sage to foresee this outcome. The Israelis have wanted to disarm the Lebanese resistance for decades, and now — having severed Hezbollah’s supply line, which once ran unmolested all the way to Iran through Syria under Assad — the Zionists have their best chance yet to finally get what they have always wanted.

Everything appears to have aligned perfectly for the Zionists to fulfil their long-standing dream of eliminating any resistance to their demonic presence in the north of occupied Palestine.

Ever since the fall of Damascus to Western-backed militants the Lebanese resistance has been fighting an existential battle which went into overdrive earlier this week when the Western-backed Lebanese government tasked the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) with preparing a plan to ensure only state institutions hold weapons by the end of 2025, effectively targeting Hezbollah’s armed presence in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah has fiercely opposed the move that would leave the Shi’as of southern Lebanon — its core constituency — virtually unarmed and defenceless against a potential triple assault: from the Zionists in the south, the Zionist proxies controlling Syria, and the Zionist-aligned Christian militia within Lebanon. The pressure on Hezbollah to disarm is intense. The Lebanese government is an American-Zionist stooge that does as it is told. There is no bulwark from the east, with Syria gone, and the Arab Zionists of the Persian Gulf have tied their financial support for the war-ravaged country — desperate for reconstruction — to the disarmament of Hezbollah. The Lebanese resistance appears boxed in from all sides.

At a time when the Israelis have relentlessly attacked Lebanon since the official cessation of fire on November 27, 2024 — killing more than 200 civilians, scorching acres of land, destroying countless homes, and uprooting and stealing centuries-old olive trees — the Lebanese state has not come to the defence of its own people. It has not even issued a condemnation of the Israelis for their unbounded criminality, even as it has killed dozens of its soldiers, six of them just this week. Yet it stands ready to disarm the only bulwark against the genocidal regime when it inevitably decides to advance on Beirut. The Lebanese government is a perfect encapsulation of the traitorous Arab regimes — readily facilitating the genocide of fellow Arabs by Jewish supremacists.

There is nothing good for the Lebanese to come from Hezbollah’s disarmament. The Zionists are incapable of curbing their criminality. You lay down your weapons in a treaty or deal, and they pounce on your jugular. It’s their history. They have never signed an agreement they did not brazenly violate soon after.

Disarming Hezbollah would not lead to peace. It would lead to invasion. It would open the gates to even more brazen Israeli raids, airstrikes, assassinations — and, eventually, reoccupation. Just as it has before.

The difference now is that the Lebanese people know what’s at stake. They’ve lived under occupation. They’ve seen what happens when the Zionists are unchecked — which is why they have come out in support of the resistance throughout Lebanon.

The people stand with the resistance — and the resistance is standing its ground. Hezbollah issued a statement soon after the Lebanese government’s decision, calling it a surrender strategy. “What the government decided is part of a surrender strategy and a clear abandonment of the foundations of Lebanon’s sovereignty,” Hezbollah declared. Moreover, it added that it will treat the decision as non-existent: “This decision undermines Lebanon’s sovereignty and gives Israel free rein to tamper with its security, geography, politics, and future existence. Therefore, we will treat this decision as if it does not exist.”

The Zionist dream of a pacified Lebanon — quiet, toothless, defenceless — has met nothing but fierce resistance since the days of the 1982 invasion and the subsequent two-decade occupation of southern Lebanon. Hezbollah was born precisely from that crucible of fire. Backed fully by Washington and cheered on by Tel Aviv’s clients in the region, the occupation was brutal and unrelenting. Massacres in Sabra and Shatila, the shelling of civilians in Qana, the daily humiliations of checkpoints and raids — these were war crimes, carried out with impunity, while the so-called “international community” looked the other way. It was Hezbollah — not the UN, not the Arab League, and certainly not the Lebanese state — which expelled the occupiers in 2000. That victory was won from ambushes in the hills of Jabal Amel, from underground bunkers in Bint Jbeil, from the shattered bodies of martyrs who gave their all for the freedom of their people.

And in 2006, when Israel tried once again to subjugate Lebanon, it was Hezbollah that held the line. With their American-made tanks and jets, the Zionists thought they would crush the resistance in days. They were met instead by a level of organisation and discipline that shocked even Western military analysts. Entire Israeli brigades stalled. Merkavas burned on the hills of Lebanon. The occupation forces, with all their technological superiority, could not take a single major Lebanese village. The myth of Israeli invincibility was shattered not in a think tank or a software simulation, but on the rocks of Wadi al-Hujeir.

Now, in 2025, the same forces that failed to crush Hezbollah with tanks and bombs are attempting to disarm it through politics, pressure, and propaganda.

Those in Beirut parroting Zionist rhetoric and marching their own people toward slaughter in the name of “sovereignty” and “exclusive control of arms” should know that sovereignty is meaningless without the arms to defend it. A state that strips its people of protection while cowering before genocidal occupiers is not sovereign. It is complicit. It is colonialism by consent. It is collaboration. The Lebanese resistance knows this. Now backed into a corner and fighting an existential battle, it is unlikely that Hezbollah will lay down its weapons willingly. This has all the makings of another brutal civil war in Lebanon. The Zionists will win either way. The Arab traitors are responsible for yet another self-inflicted calamity.

