Ansarallah successfully struck Ramon Airport in southern Israel on Sunday (September 7), marking the most successful of its recent attacks on the genocidal state for its unceasing crimes against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces in a statement announced a multi-pronged attack that targeted several parts of Israel:

The UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation with a large number of drones targeting numerous targets in the Negev, Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat], Ashkelon, Ashdod, and Yaffa [Tel Aviv] regions. The attacks were distributed as follows: A drone targeted Ramon Airport, which, by Allah’s grace, directly hit the airport and caused the airport to shut down and halt air traffic.

Three drones targeted two sensitive military targets in the Negev.

A drone targeted a vital target in Ashkelon.

A drone targeted Lod Airport.

And two drones targeted a vital target in the Ashdod area.

The YAF statement claimed that “the operation successfully achieved its objectives, thanks to Allah, while Israeli and American interception systems failed to detect and intercept a number of the drones.”

One drone certainly hit the airport and halted traffic for several hours. Footage from inside showed shattered glass and empty luggage carousels.

Another video, shot by a bystander outside the airport, showed smoke billowing from the facility.

And it is only going to get worse from here. The Yemeni army has warned that it is going to further escalate operations against the Zionists in support of the besieged and relentlessly bombed Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of thousands of people have been killed over the past two years of the ongoing genocide.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that they will escalate their military operations and will not back down from their support for Gaza, regardless of the consequences,” the YAF statement added.

Yemen, the only state abiding by the Genocide Convention — which obligates nations to take steps to prevent genocide — is developing better weapons to strike at the genocidaires and has warned operators to steer clear of the genocidal state.

“They also affirm that Yemen, by Allah’s grace, is developing its weapons to be more effective and efficient,” the YAF statement said. “The Yemeni Armed Forces assure all air navigation companies that the airports inside occupied Palestine are unsafe and will be continuously targeted. The Armed Forces bear no responsibility for this, they must quickly leave occupied Palestine and refrain from returning to these airports, as they have become unsafe.”

Back in May, Yemen struck Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and subsequently announced an aerial blockade of Israel. The latest attack appears to be the first successful strike on a civilian airport since May.

A graphic issued by the YAF shows all the locations inside Israel it struck on Sunday.

The YAF also had a message to the squatters in occupied Palestine: “To the Zionist herds, we say: Our armed forces will prove to you that your foolish leadership is merely fooling you with its assurances. We have the means to strike at security systems and sensitive targets, and the coming days, Allah’s willing, will reveal that to you.”

Notably, Ansarallah is also enforcing a naval blockade against Israel. Its relentless attacks on the ships dealing with Israel via the Red Sea have bankrupted the port of Eilat in southern Israel. In July, the Yemenis sank two ships in the Red Sea on successive days after their captains failed to follow the Yemeni navy’s instructions. The Yemeni blockade has adversely impacted the Israeli economy, and the cost of living — already among the highest in the world — has risen considerably since the start of the genocide in Gaza.

Israeli media reported eight injuries as a result of the Sunday strikes and lamented the failure of warning sirens, which failed to alert the squatters in time to run to the nearest bomb shelters. As a result, Israel’s national emergency medical service had to treat several squatters for “acute anxiety.”

It is a stunning contrast that in a country where nearly the entire population has been cheering on a genocide for two years — and where 79 percent recently told pollsters they were not “troubled by the reports of famine and suffering among the Palestinian population in Gaza” — many suffered from “acute anxiety” due to a projectile in the sky. The same group believes that over one million children are not being bombed intensely enough just kilometres away.

The Israeli military claimed it shot down three of the drones, while two more fell before entering Israeli territory. The only one they missed struck the airport.

Last month, the Israelis killed Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi, along with several members of his cabinet, when they struck them during a meeting in the capital, Sana’a, on August 28.

A senior Ansarallah member called the barbaric assassination a “crossing of red lines” and vowed to take revenge. “Targeting the government meeting is a crossing of red lines,” Ansarallah political bureau member Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti told Al-Mayadeen at the time. “The war has entered a new phase, and revenge must be taken; our actions will precede our words.”

Not content with their egregious criminality, Israeli war minister Israel Katz issued a typical biblical threat against Yemen earlier this week. “The Houthis are firing missiles at Israel again. A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn — we will complete all ten plagues,” the war criminal wrote on his Twitter account on September 4.

The “ten plagues” Katz refers refers to are a series of catastrophic events described in the Book of Exodus. According to the story, these plagues were sent by God to persuade the Pharaoh of Egypt to release the Israelites from slavery. They include calamities such as water turning to blood, infestations of frogs and locusts, darkness covering the land, and the death of the firstborn.

Katz’s invocation of these plagues is in a long line of similar threats that come straight from the Bible that have been levied against Palestinians and other Arabs and Muslims non-stop since October 7. No wonder, then, that Netanyahu recently admitted that he is waging a “spiritual war” to realise the vision of Greater Israel.

Interestingly, Ansarallah, in its statement announcing the Sunday operation, did not say it was a response to the killing of the Yemeni ministers. The statement declared that the operation was “Triumphing for the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear mujahideen, and in response to the crimes of genocide and starvation perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip, and to affirm Yemen’s steadfast position in the battle of the promised conquest and holy jihad.”

Resistance factions clearly state the reasons for their attacks. This signals that the Yemeni attacks were only in defence of Gaza and that they have yet to launch their response to the killing of the ministers last month.

There will likely be more “anxiety attacks” in Tel Aviv soon.

