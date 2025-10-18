Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
17h

The dignity, the humbleness of Palestinians speaks so much of their culture. If only white people could learn.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
16h

Hi PWBF

Another thing that western press neglects is that the IGF re-arrests Palestinian hostages quicker than it releases them.

Look for those cells to be overflowing again by now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Palestine Will Be Free
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture