Adam Boehler was Trump’s point man for dealing with the prisoners of war in Hamas’s custody in Gaza. For a man who was nominated to be the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, it was only logical that he would speak with Hamas, the party that has kept the “hostages” who need to be retrieved. Boehler did the logical thing. He spoke to Hamas to enquire about what the leading Palestinian resistance faction wanted and what would it take for it to release the prisoners with dual Israeli-American nationality in its captivity from October 7.

What’s more, during his overtures Boehler discovered that Hamas was open to a five-to-10-year ceasefire and was also willing to lay down its weapons and say goodbye to political aspirations if a long-term truce transpired.

Of course, none of this is new information. Hamas’s co-founder Sheikh Ahmad Yassin had been as far back as the early 1990s proposing the hudna or long-term truce as a path to peace with Israel. If Palestinians were allowed by their genocidal occupiers to live in peace, there would be no need for armed resistance. But the truth doesn’t serve Israeli interests so their shrill media apparatus vilifies Palestinians as bloodthirsty antisemites who want to kill Jews all day long. In such an intentionally perverted milieu, what Boehler discovered was extremely dangerous to the Israeli desire to swallow not just all of Palestine whole but also usurp significant chunks of the land of its neighbouring states.

The Jewish supremacist state sensed danger when it got wind of Boehler’s little detour from the norm.

His conversations with Hamas weren’t publicised and were secretive in nature. And it soon became clear why. The moment the Israelis found out that Boehler — the American representative working to secure the release of Americans — spoke to Hamas without first taking their permission to do so, they threw a hissy fit.

The Zionists had made up their mind: Boehler had to go.

Of course, the Israelis found out about Boehler’s little adventure with Hamas by spying via their notorious signal intelligence agency Unit 8200. (It raises another prescient question about the Israeli infiltration of the US’s state secrets, but that’s a topic for another day. If such a thing as a Trump pee tape exists, it’s the Israelis, not the Russians, who have it.)

A US official even acknowledged the Israeli game that was afoot. “It became clear to us that Netanyahu and [Ron] Dermer [the Israeli representative at the ceasefire talks] are simply afraid it will suddenly become clear to the US who wants a deal and who doesn’t; who is reluctant and who is pushing for the continuation of the war,” an American official was quoted as saying in a report in the Israeli press.

Once the Israelis found out the little side gig of Boehler’s they leaked to their media proxy Barak Ravid (who until very recently was an IDF reservist, served in Unit 8200, and now pretends to be a journalist at Axios) and Jake Tapper (who peddled all the deranged October 7 lies like mass rapes and beheaded babies to justify Israel’s months-long genocide).

Boehler was summoned to Tapper’s nightly kangaroo court and was chided for daring to speak with a group that has been vilified since its inception as an apotheosis of an antisemitic terrorist cult. Shockingly, Boehler revealed to an aghast Tapper that Hamas are actually “pretty nice guys” who don’t have “horns growing out of their heads.” Remarkably, he also said, “We are the United States; we are not the agents of Israel.” Instead of groveling at the feet of the Zionists and apologising profusely for his intransigence in Doha, Boehler defended his actions on live TV.

With that, Boehler had sealed his own fate. It’s one thing to talk to people the Zionists don’t want him to, it’s quite another to laud them as normal humans, with human motives for their actions.

Facing a backlash that just wouldn’t die down, Boehler did attempt damage control by dabbling in Trumpspeak on Twitter where he wrote, “I want to be CRYSTAL CLEAR as some have misinterpreted. Hamas is a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of innocent people. They are BY DEFINITION BAD people. And as @POTUS has said, not a single Hamas member will be safe if Hamas doesn’t RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES IMMEDIATELY.”

But it wasn’t enough. It never would be. The fealty to the Zionist interests has to be absolute. The Rubicon had been crossed. Boehler was a dead man walking.

Soon after, news came out that he had been “sidelined” in his role. Days later, Boehler had withdrawn his nomination for the envoy’s role entirely.

So to summarise in one line, the United States Special Envoy for Hostages spoke to the party that holds the hostages without Israel’s permission and was fired for the oversight.

The sole alive Israeli-American prisoner in Gaza remains in Hamas’s captivity (along with the bodies of four dead Israeli-Americans). The Palestinians in Gaza continue to be starved and bombed by the Israelis at will. And there is scant possibility of the continuation of the ceasefire agreed to on January 19, as the Israelis continue to escalate their bombings in Gaza.

The American president’s point man in Doha couldn’t even secure the release of his own compatriot unless such a move was blessed by the Israelis.

“The single greatest threat to freedom of speech in the United States, at this point in time, is Israel and its supporters in the United States,” professor John Mearsheimer recently stated while answering a question on the clampdown on free speech and the hounding of Mahmoud Khalil, who was involved in the anti-genocide protests at Columbia University. “It is truly amazing the extent to which Israel’s supporters are going to enormous lengths to shut down free speech, not only on university campuses but all across the country.”

It’s stunning that a decent chunk of Americans are more than willing to sacrifice their most sacred constitutional freedom to uphold a racist, genocidal state that is actively committing a livestreamed genocide for the past year and a half, and actively spies on American officials. It’s the same state that prevents the United States from pursuing its own interests and even securing the safety of its own citizens when they get in trouble on foreign shores. (To say nothing of the numerous wars America has been fighting on Israel’s behalf for the past several decades, putting its own men through the slaughterhouse and burning countless trillions in the process.)

Israel does all of it right out in the open and faces no consequence for its behaviour.

The case of Boehler sheds some light on the actual powers that run the United States. It’s certainly not the American administration, no matter which party wins the quadrennial circus and comes to power. The Biden administration didn’t even attempt to speak to Hamas, and the weapons it gave to the Israelis killed all of its dual citizen prisoners in Gaza except one.

Now as the US bombs Yemen for Israel, perhaps the most significant question the Americans should ask their representatives is this: when will the country that purports to spread freedom across the globe free itself from the yoke of Zionist interests?

