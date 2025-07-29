He was born in an inferno,
Amidst a hail of bullets, tank shells, and bombs.
His mother saved him,
But she can’t feed him.
Now he lies motionless in a crib.
In a hospital
that’s been bombed multiple times,
In a neighbourhood
that’s now just rubble.
Delivered by a nurse,
who just got her degree.
Her mentor now buried
in an unmarked grave.
But even his cries won’t come out.
They are drowned.
Drowned in the clang of empty pots,
waiting for a helping of lentil soup.
Drowned in the sound of bombs
that never stop.
Drowned in the silence of a world
that doesn’t care.
Drowned in the massacres that kill his kin
as they wait for aid.
Drowned in the grumblings of his empty stomach
he doesn’t yet know.
This is Gaza,
where infants can’t even cry.
Unlike Save The Children, most NGOs and media, drowned in the moral bankruptcy of the West, have been silent about children in the severe stages of malnutrition showing signs of extreme physical deterioration, including a lack of crying or other emotional responses in Gaza unlike for example their reaction to the same situation in Yemen in 2020 caused by Saudi Arabia choosing who qualifies as victims and perpetrators to blame for the International Caucasian Court.
Poor little angel, no child deserves this!