He was born in an inferno,

Amidst a hail of bullets, tank shells, and bombs.

His mother saved him,

But she can’t feed him.

Now he lies motionless in a crib.

In a hospital

that’s been bombed multiple times,

In a neighbourhood

that’s now just rubble.

Delivered by a nurse,

who just got her degree.

Her mentor now buried

in an unmarked grave.

But even his cries won’t come out.

They are drowned.

Drowned in the clang of empty pots,

waiting for a helping of lentil soup.

Drowned in the sound of bombs

that never stop.

Drowned in the silence of a world

that doesn’t care.

Drowned in the massacres that kill his kin

as they wait for aid.

Drowned in the grumblings of his empty stomach

he doesn’t yet know.

This is Gaza,

where infants can’t even cry.

