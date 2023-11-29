Share

Propaganda & Co. has produced another great video about what really transpired on October 7 in Israel and why the Zionist regime of the settler colonial criminal state has gone on a genocidal rampage, slaughtering around 20,000 innocent Palestinians since then.

The video delves into the stunning success of the Palestinian resistance on October 7 as Hamas fighters launched attacks from land, water, and air. The attack, which was meant to take hostages into Gaza and exchange them for over 5,000 Palestinians abducted and kept in inhuman conditions in the dungeons of Israel, took the Israelis by surprise as they scrambled to take back the areas taken over by the Hamas fighters.

The success of Hamas poked massive holes into the Israeli narrative of its apparently impenetrable defences and extraordinary intelligence and surveillance of the occupied Palestinians. Such an unexpected assault on the Zionist regime, coming as it did from a population it has kept under its yoke for 75 years, was a massive setback to its image.

The defeated Israelis then went genocidal on the captive population they have kept under what one Israeli official once termed a “huge concentration camp.”

The Propaganda & Co. video has already been “age-restricted” — which is a form of censorship — by YouTube and may soon be taken off the platform entirely.

X (previously known as Twitter), now owned by self-proclaimed “free-speech absolutist” Elon Musk, is also censoring the video in its own sneaky way. The post on the platform comes with this message: “The following media includes potentially sensitive content.”

The message may well be a prelude to the post’s wholesale removal from the platform.

Elon “Free-speech absolutist” Musk’s X has you warned. [Click on the photo to watch the video on X]

Musk recently made a remarkable post that would have had third-world anti-colonialists like Nehru, Ho Chi Minh, Nkrumah, et al. rolling in their graves.

The multi-billionaire, seemingly with no sense of history or common sense, wrote: ‘As I said earlier this week, “decolonization”, “from the river to the sea” and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide.’

Musk is currently on what appears to be an apology trip to Israel after the Zionist attack dogs at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) threatened X’s advertising revenue. Several advertisers have walked away from X, threatening its existence.

The ADL is notorious for producing dodgy data to support its outlandish claims, and its CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, was recently heard lamenting the loss of support among the younger generation for the settler colonial apartheid state of Israel, which has seen its actions since October 7 heavily protested across the world.

In a leaked audio clip, Greenblatt complained: “I also wanna point out that we have a major, major, major generational problem. All the polling that I’ve seen — ADL’s polling, ICC’s polling, independent polling — suggests this is not a left or right gap, folks. The issue in the United States’ support for Israel is not left and right. It is young and old.”

He added: “We really have a TikTok problem, a Gen-Z problem.”

Interestingly, the ADL’s functioning has also been questioned by a prominent Jewish media outlet. Tablet Magazine, in an article published last year, labelled the organisation “a soulless racket.”

Do watch the video and share it before it’s gone.

