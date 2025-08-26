India has been carrying out a project of institutional discrimination against Bengali-speaking Muslims in the north-eastern state of Assam, with the ultimate aim of stripping them of their Indian citizenship and pushing them into Bangladesh. Deemed undesirable and labelled as infiltrators from neighbouring Bangladesh, the minority Muslims in the state are increasingly being subjected to discriminatory policies by the Hindu nationalist state government, with the full backing of Modi at the head of the Union government in New Delhi. Their homes are frequently demolished — forcing them to take shelter under flimsy tarpaulins in the humid, subtropical climate of Assam — their sanctities are violated, and in the worst cases, some have even been killed by the state. During one of the increasingly frequent cases of forced home expulsions in 2021, a Bengali Muslim man was shot in a barrage of bullets by heavily armed policemen. As he lay dying on the grass, one journalist present at the scene repeatedly stamped on his fragile frame. For good measure, the journalist landed some punches too, to hasten the end of the Bengali Muslim man:

On Monday, the Israelis killed six more journalists in Gaza. Five of them — Hussam al-Masri, Mohammad Salama, Mariam Abu Daqqa, Moaz Abu Taha, and Ahmed Abu Aziz — perished in one strike on a hospital compound in Khan Yunis while the sixth — Hassan Douhan — was shot dead by the occupation forces in Al Mawasi.

As has become the norm for the Jewish supremacists in Tel Aviv, they did not resort to any sort of evasion or misdirection regarding the mass killing of journalists inside a hospital. They claimed full responsibility — just as they did for the killing of five journalists, including Anas al-Sharif, in a night strike on a tent earlier this month.

The latest killings have taken the total number of journalists slaughtered by the Israelis in Gaza since October 7 to 246. No war in history has witnessed such a mass killing of its chroniclers. This ongoing barbarism, like so many others we have seen live-streamed for nearly two years now, is uniquely Israeli.

While such behaviour has now become an Israeli leitmotif, what’s taken some getting used to is the conduct of the Western press. The supposedly free and fair Western press has been thoroughly exposed — just likely every other Western institution — as totally bankrupt and immoral. The well-paid and well-fed propagandists, reporting from their plush studios in Western capitals, have thrown under the bus the actual journalists braving bombs and starvation in Gaza to document the brutal extermination of their people. They have not just belittled the work of journalists in the besieged enclave by privileging Israeli propaganda over everything else, but have also cast aspersions on their work and even erased their witness testimony, ultimately paving the way for their targeting by the Israelis.

Even in death, the Palestinian journalists have not been spared. Take, for example, this Reuters headline after the killing of Anas: “Israel kills Al Jazeera journalist it says was Hamas leader.” Anas had been part of Reuters’ Pulitzer Prize-winning team for Breaking News Photography in 2024. The Israelis never provided any proof of his alleged ties to Hamas — let alone evidence that he held a leadership role — yet Reuters chose to toe the Israeli line, effectively justifying his execution.

Mariam Abu Daqqa received similar treatment from her employer, the Associated Press. The American outlet referred to the martyred Mariam Abu Daqqa merely as a “freelance journalist” in its headline — minimising her credibility and erasing a long-standing working relationship with the newswire, during which she had even won an internal award for her reporting.

The script of Israeli killings of Palestinian journalists — followed by Western newsrooms erasing their credibility — has become all too familiar. It is no longer shocking; it is expected. After all, these very journalists and institutions have become the willing loudspeakers for every piece of propaganda the Israelis have conjured in their sick minds to justify their sickening ongoing genocide of the innocents in Gaza.

Some of these institutions have gone out of their way in that grotesque quest. The New York Times even commissioned a food blogger, among others, to write a work of fiction titled Screams Without Words, which supposedly documented sexual violence committed by Palestinian fighters on October 7. Despite the NYT’s lurid reporting, not a single Israeli victim — dead or alive — has been identified to date. Meanwhile, these same outlets maintain a conspiracy of silence when regarding the sexual violence to which Palestinian men, women, and children are routinely subjected to by their Israeli occupiers in both Gaza and the West Bank.

All the sacred cows of Western journalism have been exposed for biased coverage, genocide denial, and acting as mouthpieces for the genocidal Israeli state. A Declassified investigation into Reuters’s coverage of the genocide found a “consistent pattern of assigning more resources to covering stories affecting Israelis as opposed to Palestinians” and refraining from using the word “genocide” in the overwhelming majority of its stories.

The New York Times, the chief launderer of imperial propaganda, went so far as to direct its journalists to limit the use of the words “genocide” and “Palestine” while covering the ongoing genocide in Palestine!

Across the pond, the BBC’s role has mirrored that of the The New York Times. An investigation into the BBC’s coverage of the genocide found it to be “devaluing Palestinian life, ignoring atrocities, and creating a false equivalence in an entirely unbalanced conflict.”

There is no Western mainstream outlet that has not implicated itself in this genocide.

This is entirely by design. “[I]t is simply not credible to suggest that Western media companies are not aware of the realities on the ground and of what they are doing to obscure them,” former UN human rights lawyer Craig Mokhiber wrote last August. “They have indisputably made conscious choices to hide the genocide from their audiences, to systematically dehumanise the Palestinian victims, and to insulate the Israeli perpetrators from accountability.”

While Western journalists may not physically stamp on a dying person’s last throes — like that despicable ghoul of an Indian journalist in Assam — they are no less complicit in the unfolding genocide in Gaza. From the comfort of their offices and the anonymity of their keyboards, they help snuff out Palestinian lives — including those of their own colleagues — ultimately aiding the Israelis in their unholy mission to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from their ancestral homes.

Mariam Abu Daqqa with her son Ghaith.

The will of the martyred journalist Mariam Abu Daqqa to her son Ghaith

Ghaith, the heart and soul of your mother.

I want you to pray for me. Don’t cry over my death so that I remain happy.

I want you to make me proud and be smart and responsible. I want you to become a talented businessman.

My dearest, I want you to never forget me. I did everything I could to keep you happy, safe, and well.

And when grow up and get married and have a baby girl, name her Mariam after me.

You are my love, my heart, my soul, my support, and my son that I am proud of, Ghaith.

I want to be proud by what people say about you.

I entrust you, dearest Ghaith: guard your prayers above all else. Your prayers, then your prayers, then your prayers.

Your mother,

Mariam

