Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
4d

“We’re killing like we haven’t killed since 1967" the effing General Ziofilth says. Not like the Palestinians are even given the status of prey animals. No, they're much lower, cockroach level — only in that kind of infestation would the idea of unlimited killing be appealing to a healthy human mind. Just another measure of how perverse the sickness really is in these chosen scumbags.

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BaerS's avatar
BaerS
4d

The inhumanity of isr@el is perpetual and calculated.

A so-called spiritual nation without a soul.

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