Al-Qassam Brigades — the armed wing of Hamas — published a video on Saturday, documenting the targeting of Israeli terrorists as they amassed in huge numbers on military trucks and holed themselves up inside a building in Jabalia, north Gaza. Al-Qassam didn’t put a number to the number of Jewish supremacists its fighters sent to hell, but merely reported the sighting of “dead and wounded soldiers in the back of a truck.”

The video begins with a group of Qassam fighters monitoring the movement of a bunch of Zionists as they congregate in large numbers around an Israeli military truck and and some others appear to move in the direction of a destroyed building. As some of the Israelis climb atop a truck, a Qassam fighter fires an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) shell in their direction followed by a barrage of machine gun fire, causing a commotion in their ranks. Some genocidal Israelis are clearly visible lying immobile on the back of the truck. The second half of the video shows the Qassam fighters targeting a building in which the Israeli terrorists have gathered. The video ends with the footage of an abandoned D9 bulldozer, which the Israelis have extensively used to bring down concrete structures and devastate Gaza, with smoke still billowing out of it from Qassam fire.

In an article on its website, Al-Qassam described the action thus:

The scenes showed the moment our mujahideen targeted a military truck carrying soldiers from the Zionist “Givati” Brigade, which had barricaded itself inside a number of houses west of the communications junction, in addition to the mujahideen taking control of a “D9” military bulldozer before burning it and withdrawing from the site. Qassam cameras also documented bodies: dead and wounded soldiers in the back of a truck.

The close monitoring and the use of appropriate weapons to target the Israeli troops are clear indications that the Palestinian resistance still remains in good shape while confronting the enemy for 15 months straight during the course of this ongoing, live-streamed genocide. It is remarkable that Qassam fighters are able to fight with such ferocity in the northern half of the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated with a near-complete months-long siege that has pushed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the brink of starvation. The constant aerial bombardment by the Israelis, who are hell bent on ethnically cleansing the northern part of Gaza to make way for Jews-only settlements, is causing multiple massacres with dozens of victims every single day. Despite these hardships the resistance continues to cause significant damage to the Israelis, having killed hundreds of their soldiers and injured thousands more, some of whom have been crippled for life.

Hamas: “We will never surrender, we win or we die.”

A couple of hours after the video footage, Al-Qassam released a poster with the message, “We will never surrender, we win or we die.” The statement invokes the legendary words of the Libyan resistance fighter and imam Omar Mukhtar (also known as the Lion of the Desert), who fought the colonising Italians, refused to surrender, and was ultimately hanged for his intransigence. The delusional Israelis have been demanding Hamas’s surrender since October 7.

Al-Qassam’s warfare wasn’t restricted to the battleground, however. The Palestinian resistance also took the action to the digital realm as it released a video of an injured Israeli captive with the closing message, “Netanyahu and [Chief of the General Staff of the IDF Herzi] Halevi seek to get rid of their captives in Gaza by all means.”

The Palestinian resistance soon followed it up with an animated video of Netanyahu digging the graves of dead Israeli prisoners of war in Gaza. In the video titled “Netanyahu’s biggest dream is for them to all die,” Hamas tells the Israeli public that their leader has no interest in securing the release of the remaining October 7 captives still in Gaza as he continues the genocide and shuns all negotiations for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

Hamas has consistently maintained its willingness to release the Israeli prisoners in exchange for the release of its own captives in Israeli dungeons, end of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, unrestricted flow of aid into the enclave, and reconstruction. However, Netanyahu has only stalled the negotiations on one pretext or another.

The 100-second video starts with footage of Israelis who have been confirmed dead inside Gaza due to indiscriminate Israeli bombardment. It then cuts to an animation of an Israeli military cemetery with a counter that runs backwards from hundred and fades away in the mid-70s — it is speculated that of the 130 Israeli captives still in Gaza, around 70 remain alive. The animation goes on to show pallbearers carrying a coffin wrapped in the Israeli flag moving towards a freshly-dug grave. The gravedigger is revealed to be Netanyahu, who proceeds to bury another dead Israeli amid the wails of his compatriots crying for the return of their genocidal brethren left in Gaza to die. The video concludes with Skylar Gray’s “Tell the world I’m coming home,” playing in the background, while the screen displays the text, “Netanyahu’s biggest dream is for them to all die.”

These videos tend to have an instant impact on the Israelis — especially those with family members in Gaza — as they take to the streets with renewed vigour to demand their release. (They never protest the savage genocide of the Palestinians.)

Minutes before the release of the Netanyahu animation video, Al-Qassam spokesman Abu Obeidah sent out a string of updates on his official Telegram channel, writing that the occupation deliberately bombed a place housing Israeli captives in an attempt to kill them. He wrote:

“The occupation army recently bombed a place where some enemy prisoners were located, and repeated the bombing to ensure their deaths. We have intelligence information confirming that the enemy deliberately bombed the place with the aim of killing the prisoners and their guards.”

He added that the fate of one of the captives at the location was unknown:

“Our mujahideen made attempts to extract the enemy prisoners, and they succeeded in extracting one of them, whose fate is unknown. We hold the war criminal Netanyahu, his government and his army fully responsible for this event and for the lives of their prisoners.”

Neither Abu Obeidah nor Al-Qassam has said anything about the fate of the injured Israeli captive yet.

Despite all the hardships that the fighters are enduring along with their compatriots in Gaza as they have been abandoned by the whole world, their resistance operations over the course of this week show that they still maintain their potency and remain capable of inflicting crushing blows to the genocidal Israelis.

