Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Bancroft's avatar
Judy Bancroft
13h

Absolutely heartbreaking, infuriating and desperately cruel in the same measure. And why is this deliberately planned cruelty not more widely known and publicised? Especially now when Doctors Without Borders and others have been banned ……Rhetorical question as we know the answer. Mainstream press in Australia certainly wouldn’t dare report it….even if they were remotely interested - especially at the moment following the Bondi attack as it would be seen as anti semitic to report the truth …… when you think it can’t get any worse for the beleaguered Palestinians it just does….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
14hEdited

This is yet another horror emanating from the horrible government of a permissive and therefore collaborating horrible people. But that same streak of evil aggression founded on chosen -people hubris in Israel also runs through a good chunk of the American populace as well -- illustrated not only by the ICE thug who shot that poor Minnesota woman in the face, but even more so, by JD Vance and all the other idiots in US society seeking justifications for it as reasonable -- just as they justify genocide and starvation in Gaza.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture