Al-Qassam poster from August 4 carried the following message in Arabic and Hebrew: “Netanyahu is gambling with the lives of your children! Military pressure = The return of captives in coffins.”

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, issued a stark warning to Israel on Sunday afternoon, announcing that they had lost contact with two Israeli prisoners of war — Omri Miran and Matan Angrest — amid an intense Israeli terrorist campaign in the Sabra and Tal al-Hawa neighbourhoods of Gaza. The leading Palestinian resistance faction said that the captives’ lives are in “real danger” and demanded that the occupation forces immediately withdraw from the area of operation and suspend bombings to allow efforts to locate and potentially extract the captives, stating:

Al-Qassam Brigades announce the loss of contact with the two captives (Omri Miran and Matan Angrest) as a result of the barbaric military operations and violent targeting in the neighbourhoods of Sabra and Tal al-Hawa during the last 48 hours. The lives of the two prisoners are in real danger, and the occupation forces must immediately withdraw south of Street 8 and stop air sorties for 24 hours starting from 18:00 this evening until an attempt can be made to extract the two captives. We have warned you, and you have been given notice.

Yet, Qassam’s warning came and went without influencing Israeli actions, as the Zionists did not let up in their intensity of attacks. So far, the resistance has not provided any update on the prisoners’ fate.

Israeli barbarism has escalated considerably in the last few weeks. At least 96 Palestinians were martyred on Saturday, making it the bloodiest day in the last couple of weeks, as Israeli terrorist bombings continue to pound Shati camp, Sabra, Tuffah, Shuja’iyya, Tal al-Hawa, and other areas of Gaza City.

Aside from the relentless airstrikes, explosions from the rigged vehicles of the Israeli terrorist forces are flattening entire neighbourhoods with their terrifying firepower, decimating everything within a radius of several hundred metres. Each of these explosions is equivalent to an earthquake of 3.7 on the Richter scale.

A people who have suffered two years of non-stop bombings with ever-escalating intensity, are still reporting scenes of barbarism that they are witnessing for the first time. This reveals everything about the extent of Israeli depravity — it is truly bottomless.

However, the Qassam warnings — just like such previous warnings — made no difference to the Israelis, as they flattened Mecca Tower, one of the tallest residential towers in Gaza, just four hours after Qassam’s message, and two hours after its 6 pm deadline to halt the bombings. Clearly, the warnings had no effect.

Israeli ministers have repeatedly stated that ethnic cleansing of Gaza to make way for Jews-only settlements is the main reason for their operations in the besieged enclave. The issue of its captives is not a concern — something that even Israel’s allies are now publicly admitting. “Netanyahu’s first priority is not the release of hostages, otherwise he would not have launched the latest offensive on Gaza City, nor would he have struck negotiators in Qatar,” French President Emmanuel Macron said recently. Smotrich, the Israeli finance minister, made clear in April that returning the captives was “not the most important” goal for the Jewish state, which brands itself as the only safe haven for world Jewry.

The killing of the prisoners will reduce the Palestinians’ leverage, as a dead Israeli is worth a lot less than one alive if and when a serious prisoner exchange deal is discussed. Since the Israelis killed a vast majority of their own on October 7 by employing the Hannibal Directive, they have already demonstrated their willingness to kill their fellow Israelis en masse. Moreover, nearly all the prisoners killed in Gaza over the last two years were a result of relentless Israeli airstrikes and shelling. On the one occasion that some prisoners escaped, Israeli soldiers instantly killed them.

It couldn’t be clearer that the Israelis — a vast majority of whom want nothing more than the completion of the genocide of the Palestinians, no matter the cost — are not bothered about the fate of a few of their own, even if they die gruesome deaths in enemy territory.

Nevertheless, to their credit, the fighters of the Palestinian resistance have tried their best to save the lives of the Israelis in their captivity despite limited means — in accordance with their Islamic beliefs.

They have issued regular warnings to the Israeli leadership about the fate of the prisoners.

As the Israelis expanded their operations in Gaza City, Al-Qassam Brigades on September 24 told them to “retreat immediately”:

As you were warned previously, the more you expand the scope of your criminal operations in the city of Gaza, the greater the danger to your prisoners. Retreat immediately.

A week earlier, the Qassam leadership had sent out another warning:

Your captives are distributed within the neighborhoods of Gaza City, and we will not be keen on their lives as long as Netanyahu has decided to kill them. The initiation and expansion of this criminal operation mean that you will not get any prisoner, neither alive nor dead, and their fate will be the same as that of Ron Arad.

This invocation of Arad’s fate was made explicit on September 20, when Al-Qassam issued a poster with all the prisoners in Gaza — dead and alive — designated as Ron Arad, with an accompanying message: “Because of Netanyahu’s stubbornness and [occupation forces’ chief Eyal] Zamir’s submission, a farewell picture at the start of the operation in Gaza City.”

Arad, an officer in the Israeli Air Force, went missing while carrying out war crimes in Lebanon in October 1986. After a couple of years in the captivity of the Lebanese resistance group, Amal Movement, Arad went missing and has never been found. He is presumed dead.

Arad has become an archetype of the missing Israeli soldier. By using him in its messaging the resistance is attempting to rile up the Israelis — but it doesn’t seem to be having any effect. Those captives are worth more dead than alive to the Israeli leadership, which has stopped even pretending that it is in talks with the Palestinians for a prisoner exchange deal. It would rather kill and bomb the negotiators than reach a deal with them.

As the whole episode with the Bibas family showed, the Israelis will gladly kill their own and then milk their deaths for a propaganda blitz.

