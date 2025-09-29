Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Jazzme
17h

2 more IDF casualties.

Palestine will be free from zionist interlopers one by one. Two by two.

DSB Isreal to death. Starve the beast.

Vin LoPresti
17h

American bombs. Makes me sick. And to add insult to injury, Trump is now making idiot demands on Hamas, essentially another cover to give criminal Mileikowsky and Israel free rein to complete its entire filthy operation in Gaza.

