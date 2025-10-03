One of the first videos the Palestinian resistance published following Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza two years ago showed a fighter hand-delivering an explosive charge to a tank turret, blowing it up. It set the tone for the hair-raising bravery that has become the leitmotif of the resistance over the past two years. And it continues to be as thrilling a spectacle as it was the first time. The latest instalment of this uniquely Palestinian tank-scorching operation was published by Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas on Thursday.

The Israeli terrorists, merrily committing every imaginable war crime in Gaza, had been using an abandoned school as a military base — because every accusation is a confession — when they fell into the resistance’s crosshairs.

In the Tuesday field report of the operation, which took place at around 5 pm on Monday (September 29) — the same day that Trump delivered an ultimatum to the resistance to unconditionally surrender — Al-Qassam Brigades published the following details:

Yesterday afternoon, Monday, Al-Qassam fighters managed to raid a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles inside the Rosary Sisters School in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood, south of Gaza City. Our fighters opened fire from point-blank range at the Israeli enemy soldiers, killing and wounding them. A number of our fighters also threw several thermobaric charges inside two Zionist armoured personnel carriers at the site, killing and wounding their crews. Additionally, a Merkava tank was detonated by a guerrilla action explosive device, and our fighters observed the landing of helicopters for evacuation.

Two days later, Al-Qassam published the footage of the operation — and it is stunning!

The graphic at the start of the footage (video below) states that the operation is part of Al-Qassam’s ongoing Staff of Moses series of operations and explains the action that follows thus:

By God’s grace and strength, a group of our mujahideen carried out a martyrdom raid on a gathering of enemy soldiers around the Rosary Sisters School in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood.

One of our fighters detonated a tank with the Barq guerrilla action explosive device.

At the same time, our fighters opened fire with machine guns at point-blank range on the soldiers who had taken cover near two armoured personnel carriers. Then our fighters placed anti-fortification and anti-personnel charges inside the two carriers, resulting in deaths and injuries among the enemy forces.

Interestingly, the graphic notes that it was a martyrdom operation, but the fighters appear to have withdrawn successfully after delivering the explosives against the Israeli death machines.

A Qassam fighter takes flight after delivering the unwanted gift to an Israeli tank.

Two fighters then explain the operation to camera:

Fighter 1: “The brothers in the assault unit are just metres away from the target. God willing, they will take down its crew and the tank, and leave them among the dead and wounded.” Fighter 2: “We are the lions of Al-Qassam Brigades. We have prepared ambushes of death for you, to make you taste bitter, overwhelming death, by the permission of Allah, the Almighty. And indeed, if Allah wills, we will remain on this path, until you leave this land, until we liberate our land, until we liberate Al-Aqsa and our prisoners, by the permission of the Lord, the Almighty. Fighter 1: “We ask Allah to grant us success and steadfastness. We are still on the Mount of Archers, and behind us the voice of the Messenger (peace be upon him) strengthens us. ‘Do not leave…’”

The first fighter references the Battle of Uhud in 625, when the Muslims in Madinah were attacked by the Quraysh of Makkah near Mount Uhud, just outside Madinah. The 3,000-strong Quraysh were initially repelled by the roughly 750 Muslims led by the Prophet (peace be upon him). However, the archers placed atop a hill by the Prophet to guard the rear against a possible attack made a mistake. Thinking the battle was over, many left their positions contrary to the Prophet’s instructions. Lying in wait, the Quraysh cavalry attacked and defeated the Muslims.

The Qassam fighter uses that example to convey that the Palestinian fighters remain steadfast in the defence of their lives, land, and sanctities, and will not abandon their positions until victory or martyrdom.

The Israelis are certainly finding that Palestinian resolve is unbreakable, and it is costing them the lives of their ill-prepared, cowardly terrorists:

The video then shows the ensuing firefight between the Qassam fighters and the Israeli terrorists before helicopter evacuations begin.

Two years into the ongoing barbaric genocide — during which the Israeli genocidaires have attacked doctors, nurses, and hospitals as a primary concern, decimating Gaza’s health infrastructure almost entirely — the Palestinian fighters are still refusing to attack medical evacuations of the Israeli barbarians, demonstrating an extraordinary adherence to Islamic ideals even in the face of absolute tyranny.

While the Israeli genocidaires and their Western backers issue Palestinians ultimatums of surrender in the name of ceasefire, it is the unshakable faith and resolve of the oppressed — standing firm against the state-of-the-art death machines of the genocidal armies — that speaks the loudest. And in Gaza, that voice is not surrender — it is resistance.

