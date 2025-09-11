Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video of its spectacular ambush on the genocidal occupation forces in northern Gaza that resulted in the death of four Israeli terrorists on Monday.

A day after the ambush, Al-Qassam Brigades released the following field report of the operation:

On Monday morning, Al-Qassam fighters were able to raid a position where enemy soldiers and vehicles were fortified. One of our fighters was able to climb a Merkava tank and throw a Barq guerrilla action explosive device inside the cockpit, which led to the killing and wounding of the tank’s crew. This occurred in the Al-Omari area, in the centre of Jabalia city, in the north of the Gaza Strip. Our fighters observed the landing of helicopters for evacuation.

As has been the case throughout the genocide, the field report matched exactly the action captured by the cameras of the resistance.

The video begins with footage of a Qassam fighter preparing the guerrilla device named Barq — a much lighter and therefore easier-to-hand-deliver version of the Shuath designed for cockpit delivery. (The resistance has used the Shuath extensively to blow up Merkavas during the course of the ongoing genocide.) The footage then shows a fearless Qassam fighter climbing atop a Merkava to deliver the Barq by hand. Soon after he successfully withdraws, shots ring out, and shortly after, the explosive detonates.

Al-Qassam captured the explosion from multiple angles. The strength of the blast inside the cramped cockpit containing four Zionists ensured that none of them came out alive.

The occupation forces initially named three of the terrorists who perished in the operation. The fourth was identified a day later. All four of the dead panty-prancing, child-raping, tent-bombing, genocidaires belonged to the Nahal Infantry Brigade’s 50th Battalion.

Soon after releasing the video of its operation, Al-Qassam published a poster of the dead Israelis from Monday with a poem:

As every time, we will repeat the attack

The Staff of Moses shakes the tyrants.

This formed part of Al-Qassam’s ongoing operation titled Staff of Moses, launched in response to Israel’s Gideon’s Chariots 2. The Israeli campaign of accelerated ethnic cleansing in Gaza City is a continuation of the earlier Gideon’s Chariots offensive — which, according to an internal Israeli military document, failed to achieve all of its objectives.

Al-Qassam’s response to the original Gideon’s Chariots was known as Stones of David, as part of which the leading Palestinian resistance faction conducted dozens of successful operations, inflicting on the Israelis their deadliest months in June and July. More than 40 Israelis left Gaza in body bags during those two months of intense operations.

At the launch of Staff of Moses, a senior Al-Qassam Brigades official promised “miracles” as Palestinian fighters battle the Israeli genocidaires in the scorched terrain of Gaza. “The enemy witnessed firsthand the readiness of our fighters, and this is but a drop in the ocean compared to what awaits it in Gaza,” the official told Al Jazeera. “Just as the Stones of David thwarted Gideon’s Chariots by the occupation’s own admission, the Staff of Moses will bring forth miracles.”

The Israelis on a genocidal mission in Gaza are experiencing those miracles first hand — though most of them are not living to tell the tale.

