Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Helena Pikała's avatar
Helena Pikała
4h

That's how genocide in Palestine since 15 May 1948 look like

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medi's avatar
medi
4h

I can't believe we are witnessing a living genocide in multiple countries I can't believe this I can't believe

Where is humanity

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