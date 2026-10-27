Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Richard Daley's avatar
Richard Daley
4h

The perpetrators have immunity and act with impunity because of US and UK government and media cover. We are all governed by monsters.

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
4h

Zionism is racism. The Devil IsRael.

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