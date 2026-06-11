Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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medi's avatar
medi
3h

Save doctor hussam the world must start taking action to save Palestinian hostages immediately

Save doctor hussam abu safiya and all the Palestinian hostages immediately

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Pauline P Schneider's avatar
Pauline P Schneider
3h

I blame Biden, Trump, and AIPAC for this crime against humanity.

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