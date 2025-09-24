Say what you will about Trump and the band of thugs in his administration — you have to admire them for their sheer lack of filter. No Obama-style faux suaveness or practiced eloquence. Certainly no Freudian slips like those of the junior Bush administration. And they definitely don’t have Biden’s fake appeals to civility. “No malarkey” was the dementia-addled war criminal’s early election slogan, if your memory goes back to the heady days of escalating Covid madness. Under the current administration, it is just plain, unmasked evil.

In a who’s who gallery of uninhibited and delusional hacks, Tom Barrack occupies a pedestal of his own. Every time the US special envoy for Syria opens his mouth, deranged Israeli-American plans for the Middle East pour out into the open. After clearly laying out in a recent interview with an Emirates-based influencer that the Israelis want to redraw the Sykes-Picot lines, effectively without any pushback from their American backers, Barrack has again revealed truths that one wouldn’t expect from any previous American administration — bar Trump’s first, that is.

This time, Barrack sat for an interview with the Emirati outlet The National and made some huge revelations that, to be perfectly honest, everyone knew — but hearing them laid out in the open by the American official in charge of this whole operation was indeed refreshing.

Here are some of the big revelations that Barrack made in the 23-minute interview:

Hezbollah and Iran are America’s enemies; their heads must be cut off. Hezbollah has “zero” incentive to disarm, especially in the wake of the ongoing unhinged Israeli barbarism in the region — but it must disarm. The US funds the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to fight Hezbollah, not to defend Lebanon against Israeli aggression. Israel is not withdrawing from the Lebanese territories it is occupying. Peace in the Middle East is an illusion. There’s never been peace. There will probably never be peace in the region. A ceasefire is not going to work in Gaza. “At the end of Gaza,” a deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia is on the cards. Netanyahu is not concerned about borders. He is not concerned about the red line, the blue line, the green line. Everybody is on notice. Israel attacked Tunisia. The US won’t rule out another Israeli-American attack on Iran.

Share

Peace “is an illusion”

Early in the interview, Barrack dispensed with any niceties and fake talk of impending peace that will see everyone living peacefully in the Middle East. “When we say peace, it’s an illusion,” the wrinkle-faced, shiny-headed billionaire real-estate mogul said without flinching.

Barrack then proceeded to present what can only be described as a sign of things to come in a region that has been in turmoil ever since the illegitimate “founding” of Israel in 1948: “There’s never been peace [in the Middle East]. There will probably never be peace because everybody’s fighting for legitimacy.”

Give up weapons, or Israel will take them

Barrack is officially the American ambassador to Turkiye and a special envoy for Syria, but his most significant unofficial mandate appears to be disarming Hezbollah and delivering the rump of a Lebanese state into the lap of the Jewish supremacists squatting in occupied Palestine. His multiple trips to Beirut — during one of which he labelled Lebanese journalists “animalistic” — have entirely focused on incentivising the American-backed Lebanese government to take away Hezbollah’s guns and effectively reduce the south of the country into an Israeli backyard — just like southern Syria has become since the installation of the CIA-Mossad asset Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus.

But much to the Israeli-American dismay, the Lebanese army seems incapable (and unwilling) to disarm the resistance that liberated southern Lebanon from Israeli occupation in 2000 and dealt them one of their worst defeats in 2006.

“It’s a good organisation, it’s well-meaning, but it’s not well-equipped,” Barrack said of the Lebanese Armed Forces, before saying the quiet part out loud about the real purpose of the Lebanese army — fighting its own people at the service of Israel: “Because who are they going to fight? We’re going to arm them so they can fight Israel? I don’t think so. So, you’re arming them so they can fight their own people — Hezbollah.”

“Hezbollah is our enemy. Iran is our enemy. We need to cut the heads off those snakes and chop the funds, that’s the only way you’re going to stop Hezbollah,” he added.

Interestingly, Barrack admitted that Hezbollah has precisely “zero” incentive to lay down its arms and become open prey to the bloodthirsty Zionists, who have been conducting a live-streamed genocide for nearly two years in Gaza and have slaughtered hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the most sadistic ways imaginable in broad daylight — yet they show no sign of stopping.

Lebanon, too, weathered over a year of relentless Israeli bombardment on civilians before a ceasefire in November 2024. However, that truce has been no hindrance to the Israelis, as they have violated the agreement over 4,500 times and killed upwards of 300 Lebanese citizens.

Israelis killed five members of this Lebanese family in Bint Jbeil, south Lebanon in a drone strike on Sunday. Three of these children were killed.

Share

“Zero,” Barrack said promptly when asked about Hezbollah’s incentive to disarm. “Zero. I mean, this is the problem, especially when Israel is attacking everybody,” he said, and went on to admit that the Israelis did indeed attack one of the ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla in Tunisian waters. “Israel is attacking Syria. Israel is attacking Lebanon. Israel is attacking Tunisia. As it goes on, their [Hezbollah’s] argument gets better and better — as we’re here to protect the weapons from Israel.”

In another example of house slaves being shamed publicly, Barrack went on to lambast the Lebanese government, which has dutifully obeyed every Israeli-American command until now — except actually disarming Hezbollah because it simply lacks the resources and will to do so. “The Lebanese … all they do is talk. They have never been one to act. We told them, ‘You want our help?’ We gave them a playbook, but they can’t get there,” he said, referring to American efforts to disarm Hezbollah.

Then he issued an open threat of more impending Israeli violence in Lebanon: “You know who’s going to execute? Walk across that border — you see where Jerusalem is? Jerusalem is going to take care of Hezbollah.”

“The end of Gaza”

“I think there’s been 27 ceasefires. None of them work,” Barrack said when asked about the American refusal to endorse a ceasefire in Gaza. “Ceasefire is not going to work.”

Moreover, the American envoy revealed that despite the carnage in Gaza and Israeli attacks on eight other sovereign countries, including Qatar, a close Israeli-American ally, over the last two years, a deal between Saudi Arabia — which was recently caught sending arms shipments to Israel — and Israel remains on the cards.

“Everybody is pointing to the Abraham Accords; maybe it’s not the Abraham Accords, maybe it’s the Salman Accords — but eventually it’s not the road to Damascus, it’s the road to Jerusalem,” he said, referring to Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Mohammad Bin Salman. “And Saudi Arabia understands that. So the UAE went there early — it has a smaller population. Saudi Arabia has 30 million Muslims a year that come to Makkah and Madinah [for pilgrimage]. They have a very conservative base. They have to go a little slower.”

Barrack, casually dropping the most deranged line of the whole interview — “at the end of Gaza” — said the Saudis will ultimately align with the butchers of the besieged Palestinians. “At the end of Gaza, you’ll see Saudi pointing to alignment,” Barrack stated as a matter of fact. “Everybody has to get in alignment.”

No red lines for Israel

Barrack implied that America has taken its hands off the Israelis, giving them complete freedom to wreak havoc wherever they please and kill as many innocents as they want as they march towards their expansionist territorial objectives.

“In general, after October 7, everything has changed in the Middle East. And Bibi Netanyahu will tell you he’s not concerned about borders,” Barrack said, echoing the sentiment he expressed in another recent interview. “He isn’t concerned about the red line, the blue line, the green line. If he feels that his borders or his people are being threatened, he will go anywhere and do anything. Full stop. So everybody’s on notice that this is going to happen.”

When pressed about the possibility of another Israeli attack on Iran after the 12-day unprovoked assault on Tehran in June, Barrack seemed perfectly at peace with the idea: “What Israel would do is another question, but it seems as though they are marching towards a resolution of the entire problem, which is what Gaza is, right? I would imagine that just getting Gaza under control and Hezbollah under control, and the Houthis under control is not fruitful if you don’t get the Iran regime under control.

“I have no information as to what they are going to do, but I wouldn’t rule that out [the possibility of more Israeli attacks on Iran].”

In the end, Barrack’s interview merely confirms what has long been known — but such evil machinations have rarely been revealed so publicly, and with so little filter. The fiction of American neutrality is gone; the façade of diplomacy has been reduced to ash. There’s an old internet meme with the punchline: “some people just want to watch the world burn.” Barrack seems to be relishing the gory spectacle while fanning the flames. He is merely a tool in this live-streamed arson, but wittingly or not, he’s offering a truthful commentary on the evil designs for the most flammable region on the planet.

Share

To support my writing, please consider a paid subscription here or on Ko-fi or Patreon. Thank you!

Buy me a coffee