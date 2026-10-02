‘Today, my son is in the safest place in the world’

This is a short film about the life of Basir al-Bursh, who was killed by the Israelis in a targeted strike outside his tent last month.

Basir, the son of Dr. Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Gaza Health Ministry, is fondly remembered by his family and others who knew him. His body was split in half by the impact of the Israeli attack. The Israelis have not even bothered to provide a justification for killing him.

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