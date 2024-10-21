Wanton slaughter of children is something of an Israeli specialty. The Zionists seemingly get high on the killing of babies — younger the better. What else explains their murder of over 18,000 children in Gaza within a year? They are now replicating the same insatiable lust for children’s blood in Lebanon, having slaughtered over 100 already within weeks of targeted bombings of civilian homes and infrastructure across Lebanon.

Last month, the Gaza Health Ministry, which has somehow kept functioning despite Israeli attempts to make it completely dysfunctional and cease operations, produced another incomprehensible set of data in August. It revealed that up until August 13, 115 infants were born and killed during the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza. In other words, 115 babies were born on or after October 7, 2023 and murdered by the Israelis by August 13, 2024. Those 115 children knew nothing but genocide. There have been over nine more weeks of Israeli slaughter since August 13, so those numbers have likely swelled further.

The most famous of those 115 infants were Aseel and Ayser, the twins of Mohammad Abu al-Qusman, the unfortunate father who lost his three-day-old children along with his wife to an Israel terror strike before he could get the certificates of their birth from the Gaza municipality.

Among those 115 infants is also the grandson of the beloved Palestinian poet and educator Refaat Alareer. In a late April airstrike in Gaza City, the Zionists killed Refaat’s daughter Shymaa Refaat Alareer, her husband Muhammad Abd al-Aziz Siyam and their 3-month-old son Abd al-Rahman. Five months earlier, they had slaughtered Refaat, who would never see his grandson.

Following the birth of her son, Shymaa wrote to her martyred father: “I have beautiful news for you, and I wish I could tell you while you were in front of me, handing you your first grandchild. Did you know that you have become a grandfather?

“Yes, father, this is your grandson. He is a month old. This is your grandson Abd al-Rahman, who I always imagined you holding. But I never imagined I would lose you so early, even before you saw him.”

Refaat Alareer's grandson Abd al-Rahman.

The Israelis have ensured us a countless stream of videos of Palestinian infants beheaded, disembowelled, blown to pieces, charred, reduced to ashes, mutilated, shot in the head.

We have also seen the lucky survivors waking up to the sounds of exploding Israeli bombs in their vicinity or being pulled out from rubble of a collapsed building that killed their parents and the rest of the family.

Here’s one:

Here’s another:

And another:

This could go on forever.

I often wonder how many of these children are still around. Have they survived the industrial-scale Israeli slaughterhouse in Gaza or are they are among the thousands of innocent children butchered for the sake of Jewish supremacy, erased from Gaza’s civil registry before they could grow and form memories of things other than genocide.

Research suggests that most of our memories are formed in infancy and early childhood. There is something of a unanimous belief among child psychologists that our experiences by the age of six decide what we become as adults. Our childhood experiences mould us, shape us, and define us for the rest of our lives, if we go on to have a life — a very important caveat for the Palestinians in Gaza, especially after October 7 last year.

In pre-Islamic Arabia, a time known in Arabic as jahiliyyah (The Age of Ignorance), the Arabs had an abhorrent practice. They considered their girl child to be a stigma and would bury them alive soon after birth. The Qur’an talks about this inhuman practice and admonishes its practitioners. The verses 8-9 of At-Takwir (The Turning Into a Sphere), the 81st chapter of the Qur’an, rhetorically asks the wrongdoers: “[A]nd when baby girls, buried alive, are asked for what crime they were put to death.”

The divine light of revelation put to end the loathsome infanticide 1,400 years ago. No longer would the girl child be treated as an inferior and denied the right to life.

But the Israelis have no concern for divinity, sanctity, morality, and humanity, as evidenced by their wanton slaughter of baby girls and baby boys, some years old, some mere days for over a year. 115 of them never knew anything other than a genocide. All they knew were the deafening sound of thousands-pound bombs, wails of grieving mothers, screams of helpless fathers, buildings collapsing in their vicinity (or over their heads), and the grumble of their innards devoid of nutrition due to the Israeli-engineered starvation.

Those are the only things they knew before they were sacrificed on the altar of Jewish supremacy by the supposedly enlightened Zionists with their modern tools of destruction that scorch entire neighbourhoods in such fierce fire belts that they lit up pitch dark nights with their incendiary firepower. This is progress and modernity, Zionist style.

One Eastern poet once lamented about the burning of entire neighbourhoods by frenzied mobs thus (my translation):

houses are alight instead of lamps

modern lights for the modern times

I wonder what that poet would say about the progressive and modern Israelis, who don’t just torch every aspect of life, but reserve their worst for babies.

