Dr. Munir al-Bursh, the director-general of the Gaza Health Ministry, whose son Basir was recently killed by the Israelis in a targeted strike outside his tent, has written a moving account of living through three years of the ongoing genocide and the world’s betrayal of the Palestinian people as they have endured bombings, starvation, epidemics, and other horrors in the Gaza Strip.

Three years of genocide… what has Gaza taught me?

Today, October 7, marks three full years of the genocidal war on Gaza; three years that have not passed over our lives, but through our bodies and hearts, taking from every home some of its spirit, and from every family something that cannot be replaced.

It was the worst of nightmares, but we did not wake from it; because it was our reality. We saw what we thought the human soul could not bear to see, and lived through what words are incapable of carrying: killings and displacement and exodus and famine and thirst, massacres and mass death and epidemics, patients searching for medicine, children waiting for bread, mothers scouring for shelter, fathers gathering what remained of their children.

We lost our homes, then we lost those who made them homes. We lost our beloved children and our loved ones, until every name we utter brings a lump to the throat, every place we pass has someone absent from it, every memory is a door that opens onto pain.

And atop all this, we tasted a betrayal we never imagined the world could be vast enough to hold; the betrayal of those close to us, of brothers and friends, and of an ummah whose stories of coming to our aid we were raised on, only to find ourselves screaming until our voices grow hoarse, while its doors remain closed and unmoved. Three years, and we are still swallowing the bitterness of waiting for a loaf of bread, a sip of water, and a roof to shelter our children; as though our right to life requires us to beg anew every morning.

The whirlwind of death swept through our homes, leaving no family without wounding it, no heart without taking a loved one from it. And the world watches us as we bleed, as we are killed in homes and buildings and hospitals and tents; until our dwellings have become temporary graves, and our tents delayed shrouds, offering no shield for our emaciated bodies from the summer’s scorching heat, or winter’s biting cold, or the fire of the missiles.

What has this war taught me?

It taught me that the homeland is the face of a son we fear for, the hand of a mother we cling to, and a home whose way we know even if it has become rubble. And that the loss of loved ones does not end when the mourning ends; it begins when the place falls quiet, and we search for their voices only to find a silence that resembles them.

It taught me that a father may carry what remains of his child, then stand with what remains of his heart to console another father. And that a doctor may bury his loved ones, then return to a wounded soul awaiting his hands. And that a human can be drained to the last of his strength, then find in his faith a remnant with which to support another.

And it taught me that patience is a tear that falls as we say: Praise be to God, and a heart that breaks apart but never severs its hope in God. Three years, and in every farewell the world has heard us say: Praise be to God; we said it with pain in our throats and tears on our faces, because we believe that God sees, and that what is with Him is better and everlasting.

It also taught me that betrayal wounds, but it does not have the power to decide who we are. We are a people who want to live with dignity, to raise our children in safety, and to see our homeland free and our sanctities preserved. Every time they uproot a tree, we preserve its place to replant it; every time they destroy a school, we teach our children in the tents; every time they extinguish life, they find someone supporting a wounded one, or sharing a loaf of bread, or lifting a stone from the rubble.

Three years, and we still carry the names of our martyrs in prayers, the dreams of our children in our chests, and search through this devastation for the first steps towards recovery. We will build with what strength remains to us, preserve the stories of those who have gone, and restore to life whatever of its features we can.

We will not repent of our dreams, nor surrender our surviving children to despair. We will press on towards freedom and victory, with those we have lost in our hearts, and in our hands what we can use to build a tomorrow worthy of their sacrifices.

O Lord, just as You enabled us to bear this pain, enable us to rise; have mercy on our martyrs, heal our wounded, free our prisoners, and grant us, after this night, a dawn in which we see our people safe and our homeland free.

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