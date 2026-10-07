Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
Oct 7

"We will not repent of our dreams".

Amazing that he, that many of them can still utter words such as those -- and clearly mean them. Takes more courage to believe you can arise from the depths than to resist plunging downward. An infinitely greater amount of courage than any Zionist anywhere has ever experienced or understood.

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Bart Hellwig's avatar
Bart Hellwig
Oct 7

Incredible resilience!

The indistinguishable human spirit at the core…

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