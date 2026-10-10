Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
Oct 10

Turkey and Pakistan are worse than prostitutes and are going to war for Israel. Saudi Arabia is worse than a whoremaster. All are slaves to the Americans.

What does the Ummah propose to do about it?

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H W Boulet's avatar
H W Boulet
Oct 10

Truer words that had to be spoken, and perhaps should have been voiced many years ago. The SUMUD Palestinian People have incontrovertibly exposed the inherent evil of greed and power that many were aware even knew but the vastness of unprecedented evil is certainly something to behold. Gaza has awoken and changed Humanity as well as the entire global perspective forever. Before there were only a few overall. Since 7th Oct 2023, we have grown into our billions.

It's high time the billions people power is put into action to right wrongs beyond imagination from continuing business as usual.

Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia clearly refuse to acknowledge much less accept they are nothing but western empire's bootlickers. Whatever the faith of these puppet dictatorships, it's quite clear, even to those not of Islamic faith, it is not Islam.

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