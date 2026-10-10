Over the past three years, Palestinians, as they have been slaughtered by the Israeli genocidaires, who have been dropping some of the most devastating bombs created in Western factories of death on the fragile, emaciated bodies of children, have been crying out, “Where are the Arabs?” “Where is the ummah?”

Take, for example, Dr. Munir al-Bursh. The Israelis slaughtered the firstborn of the director-general of the Gaza Health Ministry last month. Reflecting on the ummah’s abandonment of the Palestinians during the ongoing genocide, he recently wrote:

We tasted a betrayal we never imagined the world could be vast enough to hold; the betrayal of those close to us, of brothers and friends, and of an ummah whose stories of coming to our aid we were raised on, only to find ourselves screaming until our voices grow hoarse, while its doors remain closed and unmoved.

It appears that at least two nations of the ummah have finally woken up from their slumber; they have readied their jets and prepared their fighters… not in response to the cries of the wounded, slaughtered, starved, and besieged Palestinians. No. The regimes in Turkey and Pakistan have awakened to the ringing of Riyadh’s coins. The Riyadh Tetzel, who is also the self-proclaimed Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, is charitable indeed. He dispenses money to purchase military support, issues indulgences to absolve the complicit, and cloaks political expediency in the sanctity of Muslim solidarity.

Now they are on a mission, a sacrilegious mission: to attack Yemen, the only state that has answered the Palestinians’ cries to the ummah by attacking Israel for its genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip.

Share

Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia signed up to the so-called Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in August. As Saudi proxies in Yemen are being wiped out by the Ansarallah blitzkrieg, the three signatories announced on Monday that they were activating their pact, which declares that an attack on any of the three nations will be treated as an attack on all. As the Saudis have been pounding Yemen, having struck Yemen nearly 2,000 times since the start of September, Ansarallah has been launching retaliatory strikes against them. Riyadh has been hit regularly, the East-West pipeline has been struck repeatedly, civilian air traffic has been affected, and three Saudi citizens have been killed, as Ansarallah enforces the like-for-like equation it announced in July.

Rattled by the success of the Ansarallah advance and retaliation, the Saudis pushed the narrative that the Yemenis were attacking the sacred city of Makkah. It never furnished any evidence for its claims, but its intent was clear: to accuse the Yemeni resistance of attacking a sanctuary beloved to every Muslim and thereby turn Muslims’ opinion against them. Incidentally, the political pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan was not consecrated in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, but in the sacred city of Makkah, the heart of Islam.

The symbolism was deliberate. For three years, as the Israeli genocide in Gaza has subjected its starving and emaciated population to every horror imaginable, these three states have failed to deliver even a bottle of water to the besieged people. Yet, by signing their deal in Makkah, they chose to present their alliance to the world as an agreement between three Muslim states.

Gaza has been the great unmasking of our age. It has stripped bare the pretensions of Western liberal piety and exposed the savagery of a system that proclaims universal human rights while facilitating their systematic denial. It has revealed the sheer barbarism of its genocidal Jewish occupiers. But, most importantly, it has exposed the moral bankruptcy and cowardice of the authoritarian Arab and Muslim regimes.

The three signatories to the Makkah Agreement each possess resources of immense value to the Muslim world: Pakistan has nuclear weapons and a formidable military; Saudi Arabia has vast oil wealth; and Turkey has an advanced defence industry, substantial technical expertise, and extensive military infrastructure. Yet they did not join forces for the liberation of Al-Aqsa, for the alleviation of the suffering of fellow Muslims in Palestine, for the protection of the 22,000 children slaughtered by the Jewish supremacists, or for the 72,000 children orphaned in the Gaza inferno.

They have come together to attack the only state that attempted to punish the genocidaires for their crimes against the Palestinian people. The betrayal is profound and complete. Their behaviour, especially in light of the fact that the Israelis have made no secret of their extreme contempt for both Turkey and Pakistan, is all the more stunning.

In the final analysis, no voices matter more than those of the Palestinians in the Gaza crucible. And their indictment is damning: no amount of coins ringing in the coffers will absolve the complicit from purgatory, nor spare them the judgement of history.

“Indeed, this ummah has been worn down by cowardice and fear for far too long,” Dr. Kamal AlHindi, a professor in Gaza, wrote recently. “Historians will record this shameful chapter of humanity, but by God, your cowardice did not add a single day to your lives, nor did our courage take away a single day from the lives of her children.”

Share

I’ve never put up a paywall, but this newsletter wouldn’t be possible without your support. If you are able, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription here, on Ko-fi, or on Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!