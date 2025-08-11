Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
16h

Anas al-Sharif was executed by a genocidal regime. Israel is not misunderstood—it is malevolent by design. It is an apartheid state that thrives on ethnic cleansing, and its existence is sustained through the blood of Palestinians. Every government that funds it, defends it, or turns a blind eye—especially the United States—is not just complicit, but actively participating in genocide. This is not a conflict. It is a slaughter. And when the pages of history are written, Israel and its enablers will not be remembered as flawed democracies—they will be remembered as fascist powers. Their legacy will not echo Hitler’s in metaphor, but in moral reality.

Local boy 67's avatar
Local boy 67
15h

Astounded that the world remains relatively silent on the numbers of reporters killed 'accidentally' in Palestine. Can anyone believe Israeli narratives anymore? They take the world for fools but then they would if they believe themselves superior to all. It is hard to know when sense and morality will return. Just when you think it can't get worse, they prove their depravity can find new lows.

