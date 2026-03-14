Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
5hEdited

I hear these delusional Israelis and I want to scream. But then I remember that we have Kushner, an unelected slug of a weenie, and that enrages me even more, And hey, also Lindsay Graham, who says he's for Israel until he dies. And I think: I hope that's plenty soon. and that it is somehow co-temporal with the death of Israel.

As someone favoring the abolition of nuclear weapons, I am a bit ashamed to say that I see no way out except for Iran to develop several nukes and assume a North Korea-like posture of deterrence.

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Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
5h

Yes, it seems that the Jewish supremacists of Israel are happy to take us all down with them.

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