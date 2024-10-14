A Hezbollah drone that flew without interception for over 80 kilometres struck a base of the Golani Brigade of the IDF in Binyamina south of Haifa in northern Israel, killing several of its genocidal troops and injuring dozens on Sunday evening. At the time of the strike, the Israeli soldiers had gathered for dinner, a privilege they have denied to countless Palestinians in Gaza for over a year as they have deliberately engineered a famine in parts of the besieged enclave and sniped many Palestinians as they foraged for food.

In a statement shortly after the attack, Hezbollah said that it carried out the operation with a “swarm of drones”:

In a complex, qualitative operation, the Islamic Resistance’s rocket force launched dozens of missiles toward various targets in the Nahariya and Akka areas to preoccupy Israel’s air defense systems. Simultaneously, the Islamic Resistance’s air force deployed swarms of drones — some used for the first time — toward different areas in Akka and Haifa. These advanced drones penetrated the Zionist air defence radars undetected and reached their target: a training camp for the elite Golani Brigade in Binyamina, south of occupied Haifa. The drones exploded inside the rooms where dozens of enemy officers and soldiers were gathered in preparation for participating in attacks against Lebanon. Among them were high-ranking officers, and the operation resulted in many killed and wounded.

Unlike Hezbollah, the Zionist media apparatus has claimed that the attack was carried out by just two drones, one of which was shot down while the other “dropped off radar” and thus “was assumed to have crashed.” However, it reached its target undetected and caused significant damage.

The Israeli military has revealed four deaths and nearly 70 injuries (seven in critical condition) from the Hezbollah operation. The death toll could yet go higher, as one Zionist soldier present at the dining hall told the Hebrew outlet Walla, “There were a lot of us, I can’t even count how many there were. It fell upon us out of nowhere. There was no escape. Many were injured. I can’t describe in words what happened because it’s tragic.”

“It fell on us out of nowhere, there was no way to escape,” an injured Zionist soldier told Walla.

Share

Footage recorded over cellphones showed a large hole in the roof of the dining area, lots of blood on the floor, stray boots, and half-eaten food — painting a picture of panic and carnage. It remains to be seen when the Zionist state comes clean with the full details of its losses.

Just days ago Hezbollah released yet another surveillance drone footage in its Hudhud (Hoopoe) series, showing locations of Zionist military bases, headquarters and vital facilities in the Haifa-Carmel area. In its message after the attack, Hezbollah had a tantalising line: “The target was one of the elite Golani Brigade camps in Binyamina, south of occupied Haifa, a location unknown to many settlers,” implying that Hezbollah knows Israel better than many Israelis.

Today’s operation certainly went a long way in proving that belief.

Including the drone strike, Hezbollah announced a total of 38 operations through all of Sunday, ranging from multiple drone strikes to rocket barrages, and from attacking the gatherings of IDF personnel on the Lebanese border to targeting of armoured vehicles, a display of its military capabilities that remains undiminished despite the loss of key personnel that the Lebanese resistance has suffered over the last few weeks at the hands of the Zionists.

These burgeoning and ever-ambitious operations go to show that command and control remains firmly in place in the Hezbollah ranks, as Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem said in a televised broadcast on October 8: “I assure you that the leadership, command, and control of Hezbollah and the resistance are operating precisely and in accordance with the party’s protocols, and we have overcome the painful blows that have hit us.” Hezbollah’s operations have certainly proven that Qassem’s words were no bluff.

Interestingly, Hezbollah’s Haifa strike came just days after the US ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson told the political leadership in Lebanon to prepare for a “post-Hezbollah phase.” Lebanese media reported Johnson as telling the Lebanese to “prepare for the post-Hezbollah phase, where its control over the state and its institutions and the state’s border crossings is no longer permitted.”

She added that “Hezbollah has become very weak after the strikes that were directed at it, targeting its leaders and killing its Secretary-General, and therefore, it can no longer impose what it wants, and there is a new political phase that the country will witness soon in which the party has no place.”

Those bold pronouncements show a stunning display of imperial hubris and a tenuous grasp of ground reality. The Zionists are yet to hold any territory in southern Lebanon beyond some photo-ops, let alone push Hezbollah behind the Litani River, their long-cherished dream. Hezbollah continues to scorch northern Palestine and warn the squatters from venturing near the IDF bases unless they have a death wish, but the imperial ambassadors remain as divorced from reality as they have been in all their recent wars from Afghanistan to Ukraine.

In fact, Amos Hochstein, formerly of the IDF and now masquerading as the US special envoy in Lebanon, let it slip in a recent interview that the Americans and Israelis are in the process of selecting the president of Lebanon before correcting himself.

Share

Despite the recent loss of its leadership, Hezbollah is seen as the world’s most powerful non-state actor and has upwards of hundreds of thousands of rockets and missiles in its arsenal. It has a deep tunnel network that some analysts believe goes all the way to northern Lebanon and has missile launchpads hidden inside the mountains of southern Lebanon. Hezbollah doesn’t face supply chain issues as it shares borders with Syria, another key Axis of Resistance member, with a debt to pay to the martyred Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah for his militia’s help in thwarting the Israeli-US creation ISIS from running amok in Syria as the Israeli-US terrorist proxy intended over a decade ago.

With its resources — both human and materiel — unlikely to run out anytime soon, the Lebanese resistance remains firmly in control in its resistance to the Jewish supremacists in Israel, and its latest attack is just further proof of its striking capabilities deep inside the Zionist territory.

However, with the Israelis and their backers in the US ever-expanding the objectives of their genocidal campaign in West Asia — from freeing Gaza of Hamas to freeing Lebanon of Hezbollah — there are no signs of this conflagration ending anytime soon. Unfortunately, its the women, children, and innocent civilians who will keep paying the price for the Israeli bloodlust due to the Jewish supremacists’ propensity to take out their frustrations of losing military battles on non-combatants.

Share

Before you go…

Everything on this Substack will always remain free to read and comment upon, but it wouldn’t be possible without your support. If you like my articles, please consider a paid subscription here or on Patreon (starting at $3/month) or Ko-fi ($5/month).

You can also make a one-time contribution on Ko-fi. Thank you.

Buy me a coffee