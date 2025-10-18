Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
3h

Israeli Impunity: two words that scar our souls every bloody day. Isn't it mind boggling how so many of us are affected psychologically by that idea of these sexual-pervert psychopaths, these-Epsteins in-the-flesh getting away with this. On the heads of these innocent noble people. Continually. With Impunity. Damn it hurts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Judy Bancroft's avatar
Judy Bancroft
2h

I am now just about lost for words to express my outrage, fury and despair over the appallingly sadistic treatment of the dedicated Dr Abu Safiya whose case I have tried to follow since his arrest and incarceration in Ofer prison. And the death by the IDF of his son and then, with a broken heart, his mother.

I’ve heard medical groups have tried in vain to get him released. How is this Zio evil ever going to be stopped…..?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture