Palestine Will Be Free

Zara
6h

The most refreshing piece of writing I've read unlike the nonsense we've been seeing in the news.

Les Johnston
6h

Don't worry, Netanyahu has gone home to Germany.

Only a fool would think a USA base in your country would think the country would not be attacked when USA attacks another country. Why would Iran not attack every country with USA bases in it? USA with use whatever base it choses to attack Iran. Close the base if you do not wish to be attacked.

