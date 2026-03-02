The six Arab countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman — as well as Jordan have, for decades, provided generous support to the United States’ nefarious interests in the region. They have given away land for free and built American bases on their own territories from their own pockets. Utilities, infrastructure upgrades, and other similar services are taken care of entirely by the Arab hosts to keep American forces safe, secure, and well-fed in an unfamiliar climate. Short of their salaries, the Gulf regimes give American troops on their territories everything they need. In return, the United States is supposed to be the security guarantor of its host nations. That façade has been burnt down over the past few days of Iranian retaliation to the Judeo-American aggression against its sovereignty.

Iran had vowed that in the event of an attack on its soil by the Israelis and Americans, it would target American bases in the Middle East. Living up to its promise, Iran continues to heavily bombard every single GCC state.

Bahrain, the tiny artificial construct which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, has been particularly severely hit by the Iranian missile and drone strikes. Qatar, which has flushed billions of dollars into Al Udeid Air Base, America’s largest in the region with a capacity for a staggering 10,000 troops, has also borne the brunt of Iranian retaliatory strikes. Iranian drones are patrolling the skies of Dubai as if it were another of those useless airshows that the UAE royalty regularly hosts. Suicide drones (and possibly fragments from missile defence systems) have crashed suspiciously close to the UAE’s biggest landmarks: Burj Khalifa and the Burj Al Arab. Kuwait has been scorched. Omani assets have been hit. Saudi Arabia, the biggest GCC state, has had its oil fields left burning in its eastern province. The state-owned Saudi Aramco Ras Tanura refinery — the largest in the kingdom — produces 550,000 barrels per day and has suspended operations after drone strikes. (It’s worth a mention that Iran has denied attacking oil assets in the Gulf, which points to possible false flag attacks by the Judeo-Americans, but that’s a topic for another article.)

American presence on the territories of these Persian Gulf states was meant to guarantee American protection from potential aggressors. But they have been left fending for themselves from the Iranian salvo. Indeed, Iran is attacking these countries precisely because they are being used as launchpads for attacks on its territory. If these countries were not playing willing accomplices to the plans of Jewish supremacy in the region, Iran would have had no justification for its attacks.

It is strange that the leaders of these nations believed the US would protect them! The US is legally bound to never sell weapons that would give these monarchies an edge over the Jewish supremacists in Israel.

Relevant passage from the US statute (22 U.S.C. § 2776):

Any certification relating to a proposed sale or export of defense articles or defense services under this section to any country in the Middle East other than Israel shall include a determination that the sale or export of the defense articles or defense services will not adversely affect Israel’s qualitative military edge [QME] over military threats to Israel.

Realistically, the biggest threat these states have historically faced is from the Israelis, who openly dehumanise Arabs and display an unquenchable thirst for their lands.

Through their longstanding plans for establishing the so-called Greater Israel, the Israelis have previously spoken about establishing Jewish supremacy on Arab lands in hushed tones. Over the past two and a half years of the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, however, Israeli leaders, including Netanyahu and Smotrich, and prominent rabbis, have openly aired plans for extending the boundaries of Israel to swallow vast chunks of the Middle East, including nearly half of Saudi Arabia.

When there is an explicit law that forbids the United States from providing Persian Gulf Arabs with sufficient resources to counter the Israeli threat, it does not take a genius to figure out, the US would hang them out to dry when the Israelis eventually made their move.

And that’s exactly what happened last September. Israel attacked Doha, the capital of Qatar, and killed several Palestinians as well as one Qatari national. The attacks would not have been possible without American approval and green light. Despite hosting the largest American base in the region, the Qataris had their noses rubbed in the sand by the Israelis and Americans in full view of the world.

Even without the explicit QME law, the very belief that the United States would come to the defence of Arabs from Israeli aggression is beyond laughable.

It is safe to assume that one of the calculations for the Zionist leadership of these states would have been that closer ties with Israel would keep them safe from Israeli aggression. That belief has no material, logical, or spiritual basis. When Saudi Arabia made no more than performative squeak about the prospect of a Palestinian state in exchange for normalisation of ties with Israel, it was viewed by the Israelis as an unforgivable sin. Slighted, Smotrich told the Saudis to “keep riding camels in the desert in Saudi Arabia,” while Netanyahu advised the Saudis to accommodate Palestinians in their country: “The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there.”

Instead of using their enormous resources to build their own military capacities —something Iran and even the much-poorer Pakistan have so commendably done — and domestic industries, these Arab Zionists have poured all their resources in buying inferior American hardware and building their bases for them free of cost.

Domestically, they have fed their populations a steady diet of American junk and degeneracy and built dystopian hellscapes in the desert in the name of “modern architecture” on the backs of migrant workers on slave wages with confiscated passports. Internationally, they have proselytised a Zionism-compliant Frankenstein monster of Islam, spread potent sectarian poison, and prevented all efforts to develop a polity based on Islamic values.

Paying no more than customary lip service to the Palestinian cause for years, they have utterly abandoned their Arab brethren; worse, they have even plotted their slaughter and deprivation in the same room as the Israelis and Americans during the genocide.

In an ideal scenario, they would have built their industries and militaries independent of the West to pose a challenge to Judeo-Christian hegemony in occupied Palestine and the rest of the Middle East. Who knows, they may have even prevented the ongoing slaughter in the Gaza Strip if they had a spine and an iota of morality. The reception of the news of Khamenei’s martyrdom across the Muslim world — irrespective of the sectarian divide — shows that the Muslim masses, despite the best efforts of these compromised Gulf monarchies, continue to value steadfastness and righteousness in the face of tyrants way above those who abuse trafficked children in Epstein’s mansions and send the sacred piece of Kaaba’s covering to the Satanists.

Now, they are lamenting that America is not coming to help them against Iranian attacks. A Saudi official complained on an Al Jazeera show about being abandoned by Uncle Sam and left at the mercy of the Iranians:

“American defence is focused on Israel, with little attention to the Gulf states, where many military bases are located. In my view, there is no doubt that the Gulf countries feel a certain sense of reproach towards their ally or partner. We described it precisely: the American partner focuses on the security, stability, and population of Israel, without regard for the defence aspects of the Arab Gulf countries, which today face Iranian attacks, with no effort from America.”

This is humiliation. The Arab Zionists have given the Judeo-Americans everything they wanted, yet have nothing to show for their servitude. Throughout the Muslim world the Gulf regimes are seen as collaborators, especially due to their inaction during the Gaza genocide. While Khamenei ascended as a revered martyr for the Palestinian cause, the Arab Zionists are seen cavorting with the Epstein class.

In their Faustian bargain with the Judeo-Americans, Arabs have only earned an unending sequence of humiliation rituals. Yet it feels like just the start.

