Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
roger hawcroft's avatar
roger hawcroft
8h

Yes, many are fooled or at least focused so much on the relief of some reduction in bombing and killing by the Israelis and an opportunity for some Palestinians to move with less fear that they seem not to see the perfidy and hypocrisy here.

It didn't even take a day for the Israelis to break the conditions of the cease-fire. Already they have again used fighter jets against civilians.

They have killed a whole family for breaching an invisible yellow line.

They still occupy over 50% of Palestinian territory and much more if one considers that the whole of Israel is occupying Palestinian territory.

Their future is in the hands of one of the most perfidious bullies in history and all the worse because he is a demented megalomaniac with delusions of greatness and no respect for traditions, culture, history, humanity, or, indeed, any person, organisation, institution or object which doesn't agree with him or suit him.

Trump and Netanyahu ought to be arrested - even if it takes a 'special forces' abduction or something of that sort, and taken to the hague for indictment and trial for crimes against humanity, breach of international law and treaties and pursuing ethnic cleansing and the indiscriminate killing of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, together with the destrucition of buildings, infrastructure, and indeed virtually all aspects needed for basic survival.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Aamir Razak's avatar
Aamir Razak
4h

Very well said. This "peace plan" is a sham. The victims of the genocide have been further denied their rights, not nearly enough aid is going through, and the genocidal occupiers are able to continue to violate the "ceasefire" with impunity. What a tremendous and truly just "peace" this is!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture