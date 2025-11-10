The Gaza genocide through a doctor’s eyes

Dr Nada Abu Alrub, an Arab–Australian doctor, has recently been on a humanitarian mission to Gaza from Australia, during the ongoing genocide, and has recorded some absolutely horrific scenes as a result of the non-stop Israeli bombings over the past two years.

Most of the scenes resemble butcheries, not hospitals.

Hospitals and medical professionals have been among the primary targets of the Israeli barbarism. Figures released by the Gaza Health Ministry on the second anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation revealed startling numbers:

25 out of 38 hospitals are out of service, and 1,701 medical staff have been martyred by the occupation forces. The occupation destroyed 103 primary healthcare centers out of 157, while 54 centers are operating partially. 55 percent of medicines and 66 percent of medical consumables are out of stock.

Several high-profile doctors have been murdered and many remain incarcerated in the Israeli rape and torture dungeons.

“We are hardly surviving and hardly able to help anyone,” Dr. Abu Alrub lamented in September. “There’s no equipment. They’re down to the very basics, running out of working scissors,” she said. “There’s no soap in the theatre rooms to scrub in, no gloves — nothing at all.”

Last month she shared the 11-minute video (linked at the top) with the aim of keeping the “names [of her patients] alive”:

These images reflect real human suffering under ongoing violence. Proceed only if you willingly choose to confront the truth.



This post includes extremely sensitive, real documentation of people harmed during recent attacks. I am sharing it for awareness, and documentation. Please only continue if you consent to witnessing the reality that others are forced to live.



These are few of my patients in Gaza. This is the true definition of terrorism: what the I.O.F does to the people of Palestine. Even worse they do it with total impunity, and support, with no consequences. If the world will not remember them, then I will keep their names alive.

Share

Even more horrifyingly, she asserted — as countless people experiencing the genocide first-hand have repeatedly — that what those outside Gaza witness represents only a fraction of the barbarism being carried out by the genocidal Israelis and their enablers.

“And the things that we saw as we were outside and we were crying and sad — it doesn’t come to 1 percent of what’s actually happening on the ground because most of the things they don’t get captured or advertised or put on media,” Dr. Abu Alrub said.

“How can you destroy a complete land with its people and that will be okay? How can you eradicate complete families and their extensions and call that okay? she added. “How can you get away with doing that?”

Share

Unfortunately, paid subscriptions have nearly dried up over the past few months. They are a lifeline, especially after this happened. If you’re able, please consider a paid subscription here or on Ko-fi or Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!

Buy me a coffee