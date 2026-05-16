Consider this passage from Joseph Heller’s Catch-22:

“Justice?” The colonel was astounded. “What is justice?” “Justice, sir-“ “That’s not what justice is,” the colonel jeered, and began pounding the table again with his big fat hand. “That’s what Karl Marx is. I’ll tell you what justice is. Justice is a knee in the gut from the floor on the chin at night sneaky with a knife brought up down on the magazine of a battleship sandbagged underhanded in the dark without a word of warning. Garroting. That’s what justice is when we’ve all got to be tough enough and rough enough to fight Billy Petrolle. From the hip. Get it?”

You surely didn’t get it. No one could. Heller’s satire on war is full of such absurdities. And his book, with its myriad such passages, was the first thing that came to my mind when I saw the news that the United States and Lebanon on Friday agreed to extend the ceasefire in Lebanon by another 45 days.

There was supposed to be a ceasefire in place in Lebanon from April 16 onward, but, as is their wont, the Israelis never ceased fire and have kept bombing southern Lebanon with total impunity. They continue to wipe out entire Lebanese families, demolish homes, steal everything they can, and attempt to occupy more Lebanese territory. Since Hezbollah pre-empted the Israeli invasion and launched strikes on March 2, the Israelis have killed nearly 3,000 Lebanese civilians. They have relentlessly targeted civil defence personnel and medical evacuation staff with double-tap strikes to render entire villages unlivable, just as they have done in the Gaza Strip.

Soon after the Pakistan-brokered announcement of a ceasefire — which, according to the statement issued by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, also included Lebanon — the Israelis launched massive attacks across more than 100 locations inside Lebanon, killing over 300 Lebanese. After much foot-dragging, the Israelis eventually agreed to a truce a week later.

However, it was immediately clear that, just like the November 2024 “ceasefire,” the Israelis intended to keep bombing without restraint, safe in the knowledge that Hezbollah would not retaliate because of the ceasefire. However, the Lebanese resistance had learned its lessons. It made clear that all violations would receive military responses. That is exactly what has transpired.

While the Israelis have been killing tens of Lebanese every single day during the “ceasefire,” Hezbollah has been exacting a huge price on their genocidal troops. The Lebanese resistance has been conducting dozens of operations every single day and has killed around 20 Israeli terrorists, injuring dozens more.

Its extensive use of FPV drones has produced some stunning footage. Many of them show Israeli terrorists being caught unawares as drones crash into them. Hezbollah’s attacks, which have caused considerable damage in northern occupied Palestine, have confounded the Israelis, as they were confident that 15 months of combing operations in southern Lebanon had eliminated all semblance of resistance among the natives.

But Hezbollah has proven to be resilient beyond Israel’s best estimates.

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Hezbollah lay low and kept its finger off the trigger for 15 painful months as the Israelis kept unleashing their barbarism against unarmed civilians and picking off Hezbollah personnel in relentless drone attacks and airstrikes. It has become clear since March 2 that Hezbollah used that time to quietly build back its capacity. It also appears to have plugged the holes in its leaky security and intelligence apparatus that saw many of its key personnel, including its long-term Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and his successor, assassinated. Hezbollah has lost no senior personnel to assassinations in this latest round of fighting.

What has unsettled the Israelis most is not merely that Hezbollah survived but that it adapted. The movement that many Israeli analysts triumphantly declared to be finished in late 2024 has resumed a steady tempo of operations under the very shadow of Israeli air supremacy. The resistance’s command and control structure, though clearly battered, has not collapsed. Its drone warfare has become more sophisticated, its targeting more precise, and its fighters more disciplined in avoiding the kinds of exposure that once allowed Israeli intelligence to hunt them with near impunity.

Lebanon is said to be under a ceasefire while bombs continue to fall daily, killing civilians by the dozens and reducing their homes to rubble. Hezbollah, meanwhile, is expected to cease fire while Israeli terrorists continue to squat inside Lebanese territory and kill their people without consequence. The US acts as though ceasefire deals in Washington change the reality on the ground.

Yet everyone involved continues to pretend that this framework still exists. American officials issue statements praising supposed Israeli restraint, even as entire families are added to Lebanon’s death toll every day. Furthermore, the Israelis insist that they have no intention of vacating the Lebanese territory they have occupied since the start of the ground invasion in 2024. Still, this arrangement is called a ceasefire, and it has just been extended by 45 more days. That is the absurdity at the heart of the current moment.

Catch-22 says they have a right to do anything we can’t stop them from doing.

Heller captured the logic of such power in that line more than half a century ago. It could just as easily have been written about present-day Lebanon.

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