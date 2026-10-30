Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
5h

"a woman who has not abandoned her passion for knowledge despite the harshness of her circumstances." That pretty much said it.

And I wonder if her childrens' brain maladies had anything to do with malnutrition - during her pregnancies -- and when they were infants. Probably..

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Robert Barnier's avatar
Robert Barnier
6h

BRAVO

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