Palestine Will Be Free

Gladwyn d'Souza
20h

This is what our elected elites have decided is normal, “deals and normalised annihilation, Bombed for food, shelter, pills — ritualised extermination”, in the performance theater of spreading democracy.

Cui Bono
13h

Never, Ever Let Anyone Forget

*(For Gaza)*

Never let the world grow silent,

Never let the blood dry unseen,

Never let the echoes fade—

The screams that choked the olive trees.

Never let the dust settle,

Over broken homes and shattered prayers,

Never let the shadows swallow

The light stolen from their stares.

They buried the children in numbers,

They drowned the streets in fire,

They wrote their wrath in rubble,

Yet Gaza still breathes—*still breathes*—

So never, ever let them say

It was "war," or "right," or "fate."

Call it what it is:

A massacre. A crime. Hate.

And when they scrub the headlines clean,

When the cameras turn away,

Hold the truth like a shard of glass—

Sharp. Unflinching. Here to stay.

For memory is the only land

The occupier cannot seize.

So never, ever let them forget

What they did to Gaza.

*Never.*

*Ever.*

