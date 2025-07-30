After emptying their fat belly on distant lands,

They return to unload the leftovers on bare hands.

Hands that haven’t touched food for days,

Hands that have buried babies and parents in shallow graves.



Surplus bombs for the surplus people,

Powerful enough to make the sands ripple.

And carve craters several feet deep,

Where hundreds get buried in their sleep.



Normalisation deals and normalised annihilation,

Bombed for food, shelter, pills — ritualised extermination.

Why don’t you all just burn and drown?

There’s no justice in the courts of white clowns.

