After emptying their fat belly on distant lands,
They return to unload the leftovers on bare hands.
Hands that haven’t touched food for days,
Hands that have buried babies and parents in shallow graves.
Surplus bombs for the surplus people,
Powerful enough to make the sands ripple.
And carve craters several feet deep,
Where hundreds get buried in their sleep.
Normalisation deals and normalised annihilation,
Bombed for food, shelter, pills — ritualised extermination.
Why don’t you all just burn and drown?
There’s no justice in the courts of white clowns.
This is what our elected elites have decided is normal, “deals and normalised annihilation, Bombed for food, shelter, pills — ritualised extermination”, in the performance theater of spreading democracy.
Never, Ever Let Anyone Forget
*(For Gaza)*
Never let the world grow silent,
Never let the blood dry unseen,
Never let the echoes fade—
The screams that choked the olive trees.
Never let the dust settle,
Over broken homes and shattered prayers,
Never let the shadows swallow
The light stolen from their stares.
They buried the children in numbers,
They drowned the streets in fire,
They wrote their wrath in rubble,
Yet Gaza still breathes—*still breathes*—
So never, ever let them say
It was "war," or "right," or "fate."
Call it what it is:
A massacre. A crime. Hate.
And when they scrub the headlines clean,
When the cameras turn away,
Hold the truth like a shard of glass—
Sharp. Unflinching. Here to stay.
For memory is the only land
The occupier cannot seize.
So never, ever let them forget
What they did to Gaza.
*Never.*
*Ever.*