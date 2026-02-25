Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
9h

"A staggering 65 percent of Israeli Jews supported gang-raping Palestinians."

I am sickened -- BUT NOT staggered for the obvious reason of their deeply pathological brains. And the fact that anyone sane knows rape is an act of power dominance, and that's the Zionist mantra.

The rape video was on X so I couldn't watch because I have never indulged; I detest the air Elon Musk breathes that much.

But I watched the support for gang rape video, and my own Zionist-induced pathology pictured an old NYC fire hydrant spraying a sodium/potassium hydroxide mixture (stronger flesh-melter than concentrated lye) onto that crowd of perverted scum. And I had to go into another room and take deep breaths after typing this, realizing once more how they have ripped up my consciousness. Bastards.

Reply
Share
2 replies
kayforhouse's avatar
kayforhouse
8h

Sickrealis most disgusting vile group of people on this earth, of course violent rape is normal for them since their morality is upside down

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture