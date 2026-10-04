The Israelis have systematically destroyed Gaza’s education system during the past three years of their ongoing genocide in the besieged enclave.

A new report has examined “five patterns of scholasticide: killings and assassinations of university and school teachers, students, staff, and administrators; causing bodily or mental harm to university and school teachers, students, staff, and administrators; destruction of educational facilities; obstructing the creation of new educational structures; and conduct that disproportionately impacts students” and concluded that “the long-term effects of Israel’s collective and ongoing genocide on students of the Gaza Strip are among the most serious humanitarian and developmental repercussions that may last for decades to come, given that they are not confined [to] the destruction of the educational infrastructure but extend to encompass the psychological, cognitive and social formation of an entire generation.”

Titled Scholasticide and Genocide in Gaza, the 57-page report by the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) reveals that, by July 2026, the Israelis had killed 20,051 students, 830 teachers and educational staff, and more than 194 scholars, academics, and researchers since the start of their assault on the Gaza Strip in October 2023. They had killed three university presidents in the first three months of their genocide, including the president of the Islamic University of Gaza, who was killed along with his family in an airstrike on his home in the Jabalia refugee camp on December 2, 2023.

Targeted assassination of Refaat Alareer

Professor Refaat Alareer’s widow, Nusaybah Saqr Abu Al-Hin, recounted the night her husband was killed by the Israelis in an airstrike shortly after he answered a phone call:

At approximately 18:00 on 6 December 2023, while Rifaat and his displaced siblings were staying with him in his sister’s apartment, his mobile phone rang. He answered the line and said, “Peace be upon you.” Following that, the apartment was bombed. The bombing resulted in the martyrdom of Rifat Rafiq Saeed Al-Ara’ir (45), his brother Salah (34), and his wife Alaa Khaled Rajab (28) - who told us before dying that the missile fell after Rifaat answered his phone - and their son Muhammad (9), his sister Asmaa Rafiq Al-Ara’ir (33), and her children Alaa Ahmed Al-Mamlouk (14), Muhammad (13), Yahya (11), and Nada (9).

The report contains accounts from genocide survivors recounting how academics were killed alongside their wives and children in the relentless Israeli strikes that have defined the ongoing Western-funded Israeli barbarism in the besieged enclave.

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Serious bodily harm

The Israeli campaign has not only killed more than 20,000 students but has also inflicted serious harm on tens of thousands more, leaving many with severe physical injuries and psychological trauma.

Shams Oweid (17) lost her eyesight in an Israeli strike on July 23, 2024:

I was injured by shrapnel from an Israeli missile that spread throughout my entire body, from my feet to my face and head, causing me to lose my vision. Doctors were unable to open one of my eyes due to the severe disfigurement it sustained, while the other eye lost its cornea.

The overwhelming, years-long violence has caused severe trauma among children in the Gaza Strip. One psychiatrist told PCHR about how trauma is manifesting among children:

Most children in the Gaza Strip exhibit symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, acute and chronic anxiety disorders, and depression, as well as symptoms of developmental delay. Children as old as five years are still clinging to their parents, and symptoms of withdrawal have appeared due to insecurity and malnutrition, and the lack of educational institutions has affected the behaviour of boys and girls in education. Some of them have shown signs of social withdrawal, such as not playing with their peers and avoiding the places and people around them, or the emergence of aggressive or violent behaviour.

Forced displacement and starvation

The Israeli assault has forced the vast majority of Palestinians in Gaza to relocate multiple times over the past three years. With most of the enclave reduced to rubble, families have often moved into overcrowded, unsafe spaces.

Due to a lack of housing amid widespread devastation, schools were often converted into temporary shelters for the displaced. The Israelis, however, continued to bomb these schools-turned-shelters with total impunity, killing dozens of people with each strike.

The most horrific of these attacks on schools took place on the morning of August 10, 2024, when a devastating Israeli strike killed more than 100 people who had gathered to attend the dawn prayer at the Al-Taba’in school complex. The Israelis dropped three guided bombs on the complex, reducing many of the victims to unrecognisable lumps of flesh. Families were handed flesh by the kilo in plastic bags; each bag containing 70 kilos of human flesh was counted as one person. Mahmoud Basal, the spokesman for Gaza Civil Defence, told Al Jazeera at the time that “rescue teams were not able to find a single body with full limbs at the site.”

According to the PCHR report, “By 25 February 2025, Israel had directly targeted 62 percent of school buildings that were used as shelters after October 2023.” The extensive destruction wrought by the Israelis meant that “less than 40 percent of Gaza’s school-aged children were receiving temporary learning support.”

Palestinians have also had to contend with the Israeli-engineered famine of 2025. The famine killed at least 475 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The sheer difficulty of continuing their education under these circumstances forced many students to drop out.

One student told PCHR:

I was a hardworking student before the war and dreamed of continuing my education with excellence. Since our displacement, my education has completely stopped. Instead of sitting in a classroom, I now work to support my family. What I fear most is that my future will be trapped between a job I did not choose and an education I have lost

The extent of the damage

To highlight the extent of the damage to the education infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, the report cites data from the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel (UN COI).

In June 2025, the COI revealed that:

Between 7 October 2023 and 25 February 2025 in Gaza, 403 of a total of 564 school buildings were directly hit and sustained damage. Of those hit, 85 schools were fully destroyed and 73 schools lost at least half of their structures. Since 61 per cent of schools in Gaza had been operating on double or triple shifts, each school building destroyed has affected hundreds and sometimes thousands of students. The 403 school buildings that were directly hit had served approximately 435,290 students and 16,275 teachers. Between 7 October 2023 and 25 February 2025, 62 percent of school buildings used as shelters were directly hit, resulting in significant numbers of casualties

The Israelis have continued attacking schools despite the so-called ceasefire last October, rendering these figures outdated.

Long-term repercussions

Given the extensive and ongoing nature of Israeli violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, the PCHR report concludes that their effects will persist for a long time even if remedial steps are taken immediately.

“Students in Gaza have lived under exceptional circumstances characterised by constant bombing, the loss of security, repeated displacement, the loss of family members, friends and teachers, alongside witnessing scenes of death and destruction on a daily basis, which has created an extremely harsh environment unfit for children and young people to grow up in naturally,” the report concludes.

“Circumstances such as these suggest the probability of a rise in the rates of chronic psychological disorders among students, including PTSD, chronic anxiety, severe depression, social isolation, sleep disorders and constant fear, as well as weak capacity for concentration, memory and comprehension. These disorders directly affect academic achievement as students become incapable of normal interaction in the educational environment or to continue their education in a settled and regular manner.”

Before the start of the Israeli genocide in October 2023, Gaza had one of the world’s lowest illiteracy rates, at 1.8 percent. As the world continues to fail Palestinians while the Israelis dehumanise and massacre them, the future of education in Gaza appears bleak.

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