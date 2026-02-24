A group of religious Jews from a synagogue in the illegal Har Homa settlement in occupied Jerusalem were taken on a “safari tour” of shackled and brutalised Palestinian detainees inside one of the highest security prisons so they could amuse themselves at the expense of the helpless Palestinians. The amusement trip was followed by Torah lessons and topped off with an elaborate lunch. The trip was organised by none other than the Commissioner of the Israel Prison Service, Chief Warden Kobi Yaakobi, himself a longtime regular worshipper at the synagogue.

“On the morning of the tour, a bus on behalf of the Israel Prison Service arrived in the Har Homa neighbourhood, collected about twenty synagogue worshippers — including the synagogue’s rabbi — and continued on to Nitzan Prison near Ramla,” Israeli outlet Shomrim reported on Sunday.

It continued:

The visit began with a tour of the prison’s various criminal wings, during which the worshippers also saw inmates. The peak of the visit came shortly afterward, when the group was taken into the country’s most secure security wing, where Nukhba terrorists arrested after the October 7 massacre are being held. Those present on the tour said the detainees were shown to them lying on the floor in shackles. A source in the Prison Service said that this is how the detainees are held when operational activity is taking place in the wing.

Having feasted their eyes on the inhumane suffering of the Palestinians in one of their most notorious dungeons, the religious Jews had their queries answered in a Q&A held at the facility before being treated to a generous lunch spread.

The worshippers had questions, which were answered by the prison staff, after which they continued to a lunch specially arranged for them at the prison. In conversations held afterward, the worshippers expressed admiration for the generous hospitality, which, according to them, was reflected in the lunch.

Considering that none of the Palestinian detainees are Jewish, the Torah lessons delivered to the visiting Jews in the torture facility can only be construed as an elaborate setting for religious discourse. Perhaps they wanted to see Amalekites in person to really grasp the lessons of 1 Samuel 15:

Now go and strike Amalek and devote to destruction all that they have. Do not spare them, but kill both man and woman, child and infant, ox and sheep, camel and donkey.

The Israeli leadership, including Netanyahu himself, has frequently referred to Palestinians as Amalek during Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are believed to have been killed with their children, infants, and livestock in some of the most painful ways imaginable.

Throughout the last two and a half years of the genocide in the Gaza Strip, Israelis have shown fervent support for the egregious war crimes of their military as it has slaughtered Palestinians of all ages and reduced the besieged enclave to a dystopian hellscape unfit for habitation.

In a survey last November, a staggering 84 percent of Israeli Jews gave their military an excellent or very good grade for its moral conduct.

In May 2025, 82 percent of Israeli Jews supported the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from Gaza; 56 percent even backed the ethnic cleansing of Arab citizens from the 1948 territories occupied by Israel. More startlingly, 65 percent of Israeli Jews professed belief in a modern-day incarnation of Amalek. (Israeli politicians and rabbis have consistently labelled Palestinians as the modern-day Amalek.) Furthermore, nearly half of Israeli Jews (47 percent) were prepared to mete out the biblical treatment to Amalek: kill all of them.

In recent days, groups of Jewish squatters in occupied Palestine have entered the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon, and southern Syria in preparation for usurping more Arab lands that do not belong to them and establishing Jews-only settlements.

At every turn, the behaviour of the average Israeli Jew has consistently reinforced the belief that the genocidal actions of the Israeli military are a mere expression of the popular Jewish will.

In the Israeli rape and torture dungeons, nearly 100 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the genocide in Gaza due to severe beatings, starvation, and denial of medical treatment, among other excesses. Palestinian detainees, a significant chunk of whom are never charged, are consistently denied visits from family members and lawyers. Moreover, the Israelis have outright banned the Red Cross from monitoring the detention facilities, deeming the humanitarian organisation a threat to their national security.

Away from oversight, the Israelis have been unleashing all manner of horrors upon the incarcerated Palestinians, as they continue to suffer under inhumane conditions without hope of release.

To conduct “safari tours” of starved, shackled, tortured, and dehumanised Palestinians, then hold Torah lessons against that barbaric backdrop and later sit down to an elaborate lunch at the site of such profound suffering, reflects a level of depravity that is barely believable.

