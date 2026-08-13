Saba al-Hashash, 13, had spent long hours memorising the Qur’an. She was nearly finished and excited at the prospect of reciting the last third of the holy book and receiving a certificate of appreciation and a gift from her teacher. But before she could do that, the Israelis shot her in the head in Khan Yunis on Saturday.

“Saba came to me carrying her Qur’an and wearing her prayer dress, and said to me: ‘Dad, I want to go to the centre. I have a review and a test for the third part,’” Saba’s father, Naeem al-Hashash, told Ultra Palestine, recollecting the fateful Saturday and explaining that she was very excited about the test and about receiving the gift her Qur’an teacher had promised her.

Naeem said that Saba was among the outstanding students in the seventh grade, and that in the last school term she achieved an average of 98 percent. Her ambition was to memorise the Qur’an along with academic excellence. But Saba, according to her father, felt an increasing fear of death in her final days, amid the continued random gunfire by the genocidal Israeli forces towards the al-Iqlimi area, where the family resides.

He said her fear increased after she saw two displaced children injured in the same camp.

“Because of the intensity of the fear, Saba would read the Qur’an continuously,” Naeem said. “She also kept a piece of paper on which the morning and evening supplications were written, and she would regularly read them every day so that God would protect her from random bullets.”

Naeem recounted the moment his daughter was injured, saying that an Israeli Merkava tank advanced to the outskirts of the area, around the time of the afternoon prayer, and began firing randomly, while quadcopters hovered in the sky and also fired bullets. He said: “Immediately, my wife, my children, and I lay down on the ground inside the tent because of the intensity of the gunfire, for fear of being injured.”

Only a few seconds passed before Naeem heard screams in the street calling out: “Abu Abdullah’s daughter has been injured.” At that point, he realised that Saba was among the injured inside the prayer room, which was only about 100 metres from his tent. He says: “My wife and I got up from the ground and rushed into the street, where I found one of the young men carrying Saba, drenched in her blood.”

Saba’s Qur’an teacher, Mirvat Dahlees, said that Saba was listening to her classmate Reem’s recitation and reviewing her own memorisation when heavy gunfire suddenly erupted. Saba and another student were injured and fell to the ground inside the Qur’an memorisation centre, which was built of tarpaulin and nylon, turning the place within seconds into a scene of shock, fear, and panic among the students.

“The situation was very difficult between the panic of the female students memorising in front of me, the girls’ blood, and the sound of the heavy gunfire,” Dahlees told Ultra Palestine. “Praise be to God that He spared the rest of the students.”

Dahlees said that the child Reem, who had been listening to Saba, was still experiencing a state of deep psychological shock since the moment her friend was injured in front of her, and she did not stop crying and praying for her.

Bystanders carried Saba and the other injured students to a medical centre, where the doctor informed Saba’s father that her condition was serious and that she urgently needed to be transferred to Nasser Hospital.

“With difficulty, we managed to reach Nasser Hospital, where Saba was immediately admitted to intensive care,” Saba’s father said. “It became clear that her head injury had caused bleeding in the brain, and the doctors told us that her condition was extremely critical.”

For two days, Saba remained in intensive care, unconscious, while her father outside was haunted by fears of losing his daughter, after he had lost her sister Najwa, aged four, in June last year, when she was struck by an explosive Israeli bullet in the heart while he was helping her eat breakfast inside the family’s tent. On Monday, two days after her injury, Nasser Hospital announced Saba’s death from her injuries, before she could take the test she had been preparing for, recite the third part that she had spent hours reviewing, or receive the certificate of appreciation and the gift she had been awaiting from her teacher at the honouring ceremony.

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