He ran towards the bombs, not away from them

To save his people, to bring them relief

The vests and flashing lights offered no safety,

But no obstacle could stop a man of unshakable belief

Ash-hadu an la ilaha illa Allah

I bear witness there’s no god but Allah

When the bullets rained, he filmed his own execution

He asked for forgiveness and prayed for martyrdom:

“Forgive me, mother — I chose to help people.”

“O Allah, forgive my sins and bestow upon me martyrdom.”

Ash-hadu an la ilaha illa Allah

I bear witness there’s no god but Allah

Like so many of his folk, he went in his youth

As if to bestow His favours upon him,

God protected his phone to reveal the truth

Blessed, he now serves his people from the other realm

Ash-hadu an la ilaha illa Allah

I bear witness there’s no god but Allah

