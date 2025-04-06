He ran towards the bombs, not away from them
To save his people, to bring them relief
The vests and flashing lights offered no safety,
But no obstacle could stop a man of unshakable belief
Ash-hadu an la ilaha illa Allah
I bear witness there’s no god but Allah
When the bullets rained, he filmed his own execution
He asked for forgiveness and prayed for martyrdom:
“Forgive me, mother — I chose to help people.”
“O Allah, forgive my sins and bestow upon me martyrdom.”
Ash-hadu an la ilaha illa Allah
I bear witness there’s no god but Allah
Like so many of his folk, he went in his youth
As if to bestow His favours upon him,
God protected his phone to reveal the truth
Blessed, he now serves his people from the other realm
Ash-hadu an la ilaha illa Allah
I bear witness there’s no god but Allah
This was beyond heartbreaking. He is with God, alhamdulillah. BUT, I do believe that it is past time that Arab and Muslim armies must bypass the "Arab" and "Muslim" leaders, and mobilize. Enough is beyond enough--the Holocaust of Gaza must be made to stop.
No one should die in this wretched manner. This brave beautiful angel. I don't know anything about religious matters. But if there is to be a "new Jerusalem" in heaven the martyred people of Palestine are creating it. May peace be on all of their souls forever.