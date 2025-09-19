Remains of the Israeli terrorist carrier skewered by the Palestinian fighters.

Three successful operations marked a day of multi-pronged attacks on the genocidal entity for the first time in months, as the ongoing genocide in Gaza nears two years. The resistance in Gaza executed another deadly attack on the Israeli genocidaires in Rafah in the south of the Strip, killing four and injuring three, one of whom is in a serious condition. A Jordanian fighter killed two soldiers of the occupation forces after opening fire at the Karama Crossing between Jordan and the West Bank. At least one Ansarallah suicide drone struck a hotel in southern occupied Palestine.

The operation in Gaza is a testament to the resilience of the resistance. Rafah has been ethnically cleansed and nearly erased by the Israelis. No fighting has taken place in that area for many weeks, as the Israelis have been casually bulldozing the bombed-out structures that remain standing in preparation for their Jews-only enclaves once all of Gaza is completely emptied of its inhabitants. This makes Thursday’s deadly operation all the more remarkable and once again underlines that no part of Gaza remains safe for the Israelis, no matter how many innocents they slaughter.

Preliminary reports on the Rafah operation suggested that it was conducted with pre-planted explosives, and the images of the completely mangled targeted Humvee provided a picture of the sheer power of the explosive deployed in the operation. According to one report, the body of one Israeli was so shredded that he was initially thought to have been taken captive by the resistance before his body parts were recovered.

Doron Kadosh, a journalist with the official military radio channel of the occupation forces, published the Israeli version of the fiery deaths on his Twitter account. He highlighted that the area of the operation was just over a kilometre from the Philadelphi Corridor — which the Israelis have controlled since May 2024, at the start of the Rafah invasion — and that the genocidal army has taken no hits in the area since July this year.

“Forces from the Dekel Battalion, cadets from Bahad 1, have been operating in the Rafah area for the past three weeks, conducting operations to clear buildings above ground and subterranean terrain,” Kadosh wrote, using euphemisms for the relentless bulldozing of civilian homes that serve no military purpose.

Then he got to the heart of the operation:

During the operational activity of the force, a D-9 bulldozer led a unit of two open Humvees in which Dekel Battalion soldiers were travelling for the operation. The armoured bulldozer performed “route opening” [another euphemism for mindless destruction of civilian property and infrastructure], travelling ahead and clearing the path for the Humvees that followed. At the end of the movement, around 9:30 am, one of the Humvees deviated from the travel route — making a move to the right or left. At that moment, the Humvee triggered a powerful explosive device, killing the four soldiers inside and injuring three others, one critically and two moderately. The IDF is also investigating the possibility that, in addition to the explosive device, sniper fire was directed at the force — though this has not yet been conclusively determined. Additionally, the IDF is investigating the type of explosive device and its activation mechanism — whether it was triggered by the Humvee’s movement or by deliberate activation by terrorists [read: Palestinian freedom fighters].

The four Israelis who won’t be raping and murdering Palestinians any more.

Share

Kadosh’s reporting provided further interesting details. “Despite the Rafah area being almost entirely cleared of terrorists [read: Palestinian freedom fighters], a few pockets of resistance remain,” Kadosh wrote. “According to IDF estimates, there are still several dozen terrorists [read: Palestinian freedom fighters] in Rafah.”

This merely highlights what has long been known: that the Palestinian resistance fighters of specific battalions do not leave their positions, just like any regular army. It also reveals that while the Israelis have erased residential buildings, the resistance’s tunnel infrastructure remains largely intact, with fighters lying in wait for opportunities to inflict damage on the genocidaires.

Moreover, Kadosh added that the resistance is already rebuilding infrastructure destroyed by the Israelis: “A senior security official stated today that the terrorists’ [read: Palestinian freedom fighters’] method of operation in Rafah involves quick exits from subterranean shafts that remain in the area — some of which were previously destroyed and later rebuilt by Hamas.” This may just be an outright lie to assuage the genocidal Israeli public since there has been scant evidence of the occupation forces destroying tunnel infrastructure. Most reports suggest that the tunnels remain largely intact. A Channel 12 report in April 2025 estimated that only 25 percent of the infrastructure was destroyed. Even that could be an exaggeration, since there is no credible estimate of the size of the tunnels in Gaza. Operating in the dark, the Israelis have constantly fabricated the numbers.

The mangled remains of the targeted Humvee.

Share

Notably, none of the resistance groups in Gaza have claimed responsibility for the Rafah operation. There are no field reports thus far.

The West Bank operation

The operation at the King Hussein Bridge crossing between occupied Palestine and Jordan was carried out on Thursday afternoon by a Jordanian man named Abdul Muttalib al-Nuaimi al-Qaisi (Abu Issa).

Abu Issa hid himself inside an aid truck heading into occupied Palestine from Jordan before disembarking to target Israeli soldiers manning the crossing with a gun and knife. The 57-year-old — from the Dhaher area in Marj Al-Hamam, southwest of the Jordanian capital Amman — managed to kill two of them, one a 20-year-old and the other a 58-year-old soldier in the occupation forces before ascending to martyrdom.

The heroic martyr Abdul Muttalib al-Nuaimi al-Qaisi (Abu Issa).

Abu Issa’s heroic operation came just over a year after another Jordanian hero attained martyrdom after carrying out a similar operation.

Maher al-Jazi, 39, a truck driver from the Huweitat tribe — which has a storied history of resistance to the Zionist designs in the region — killed three Israelis at the same crossing before attaining martyrdom on September 8, 2024.

In his will, Abu Issa paid tribute to al-Jazi and implored his countrymen to stay alert to the Jewish supremacist designs of Greater Israel. Israeli crimes will not stay confined to Gaza, he warned.

Abu Issa’s will:

In the name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Gracious. My dear family in Jordan, in the homeland, my beloved brothers from our Arab and Islamic nation, the honourable and free people everywhere — and in particular the sons of the honourable Arab tribes and towns in the Levant, from Jordan to Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon: I wish to record my stance before God and history, joining the martyr hero Maher al-Jazi, and we continue on his immortal will. The crimes committed by the Zionist occupation in the Gaza Strip will one day be repeated in our countries, against our homes, women, and children. Our silence cause us to become part of the project of what the enemy calls “Greater Israel.” Sons of our nation, how long will our silence continue towards those who occupy lands? Will we remain silent until they reach our land and violate our sanctities? - Abdul Muttalib al-Qaisi

The Tribe of Al-Qaisiyah

That’s more dignity and steadfastness in one will than the feckless Jordanian king has displayed over the past two years, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinian lives have been snuffed out in broad daylight.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, paid tribute to Abu Issa with a poster featuring a modified version of its famous inverted red triangle (with the addition of the star from the Jordanian flag) and a quote from Abu Obeida: “Jordan is from us and we are from it.”

Share

Ansarallah’s operations

Ansarallah has considerably accelerated its operations since the Israelis assassinated the Yemeni prime minister and nearly his entire cabinet last month. The Yemenis successfully targeted the Ramon Airport in southern occupied Palestine earlier this month.

One of their suicide drones struck a hotel in Eilat on Thursday.

Share

No casualties have been reported thus far. Notably, the Yemenis take pride in sending millions of Israelis scurrying for cover when their projectiles trigger the Israeli missile sirens.

Announcing its operations, the Yemeni Armed Forces stated that it targeted “sensitive Israeli military target” in Tel Aviv with a missile, and its drones targeted the south of occupied Palestine:

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, targeting a sensitive Israeli military target in the occupied Yaffa [Tel Aviv] region. The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks to Allah, and caused millions of herds of usurping Zionists to flee to shelters, and closed the airspace over occupied Palestine. The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two qualitative military operations, the first targeted various targets in the Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat] area using three drones, while the second targeted a sensitive target in the Beersheba area in occupied Palestine with a drone. Both operations successfully achieved their objectives, thanks be to Allah.

It vowed to continue escalating attacks and warned that the Zionist “danger is not limited to the geography of occupied Palestine, which requires everyone to bear responsibility,” echoing Abu Issa’s will.

The Thursday operations across various parts of occupied Palestine are the expression of an unyielding will that refuses to be cowed by relentless terrorism that won’t end until it subjugates all free people. These operations by the most disadvantaged are in stark contrast to the rich Doha gathering, which dispersed after hearty feasts and a worthless letter. But make no mistake, liberation will come in the streets, in the tunnels, and in the hearts of the people who know that true freedom cannot be negotiated over a dinner table, nor can it be earned by penning communiques against an enemy that will stop at nothing but your total subjugation. You might not see it, but these sandal-clad warriors are fighting for the very soul of humanity.

Share

All my articles and poems will always be available for free, but this work wouldn’t be possible without your support. Please consider a paid subscription here or on Ko-fi or Patreon. Thank you.

Buy me a coffee