Samah with her children, Mayaseen and Asaad.

Genocide survivors in the Gaza Strip are not only evading bombs and sniper fire — which have not stopped despite a supposed ceasefire since last October — but also fighting many other battles. The utter devastation wrought by the Israelis has obliterated the besieged enclave’s sewage infrastructure and left thousands of bodies rotting under the rubble of destroyed homes, creating a haven for a rodent infestation.

The survivors, who still do not get sufficient food and fuel due to the tight siege the Israelis have maintained on what enters the enclave, are left fending for themselves against aggressive rats that bite children and the elderly, spoil their food, and ruin their belongings.

Aggressive rats

Samah al-Dabla, dwelling in a makeshift tent beside a mountain of rubble with her two children — three-year-old Mayaseen and four-year-old Asaad — tries her best every day to keep her tent clean to discourage rat infestation. But her efforts fail.

“A week ago, she was woken up in the middle of the night by Mayaseen screaming, ‘Thief, thief,’” Al Jazeera reported. “At first, Samah did not understand what was happening, but when she picked up her daughter, she noticed blood on her hand.”

“Her father turned on a flashlight, and we saw the rat running inside the tent … it was very large, like a rabbit.”

Although Mayaseen received treatment at Al-Shifa Hospital, she remains terrified. “She has become very afraid,” Samah told Al Jazeera. “Every night she wants to sleep in my arms. She wakes up terrified, afraid of hearing the sounds of rats near us.”

Samah, who herself fears a repeat of the incidents, told the outlet that the rats have become aggressive as they “have become used to eating human bodies under the rubble.” More than 10,000 bodies are believed to have been buried under the rubble since the start of the genocide. Due to the Israelis preventing the entry of heavy machinery and specialised equipment into Gaza, municipal workers have been forced to work with their bare hands and primitive tools to retrieve bodies rotting under tonnes of rubble. Many such bodies have been devoured by dogs, rats, and other creatures.

“The situation is very frightening … rats and mice are everywhere,” Samah told Al Jazeera, pointing to a pile of rubble in front of her filled with holes that the rodents use as shelters. “Every day, when evening comes, I feel terror because the rats spread in a horrifying way,” she added.

“Yesterday, I returned to my tent at night and found them all over that hill … a terrifying scene no human can imagine.”

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Everyone is suffering

While Samah’s husband made a steady income working as a strawberry farmer in northern Gaza before the genocide, their food situation now, much like that of the rest of Gaza, has deteriorated into a daily struggle for basic sustenance. The price of rat poison is beyond the family’s reach, and this leads to the ruination of the meagre food it is able to secure.

“Many times I’ve brought food from the community kitchen, covered it, and then returned after a short time to find rat droppings on it,” Samah said. “I had to throw it all away … they always ruin our flour bags.” She added, “Rats ate our clothes and bags … the edges of our tent, everything.”

Samah highlighted that her problem was not unique, as the deplorable conditions to which the Israelis have reduced the Gaza Strip have made it impossible to survive unscathed. “Everyone around me is suffering … neighbours, relatives … everyone is complaining because of the rats … every time they clean a place, the rats come to us … the issue needs an organised official effort to control them,” Samah said.

Israelis ban rat poison

Dr. Ayman Abu Rahma, director of preventive medicine at the Ministry of Health, attributed the rodent infestation to three main problems: “accumulated waste, destruction of sewage infrastructure, and the presence of rubble and decomposing bodies beneath it.”

The catastrophic situation has contributed to “a steady increase in emergency and primary care cases as a result of bites, especially among children and the elderly.” The problem is worse for diabetes patients. Due to pain insensitivity as a result of the debilitating disease “they may not feel bites, leading to severe complications.”

Having annihilated the infrastructure of the enclave, the Israelis are ensuring that the survivors of their genocide continue to suffer via the blockade. They even prevent pest-control material from entering the enclave:

Gaza Municipality officials say the situation is worsened by the Israeli ban on importing pest-control materials, including a poison previously used for rodent control, and that efforts to find alternatives have been unsuccessful.

Basel al-Dahnoun’s health complications were made worse after a rat bite.

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Unending suffering

Basel al-Dahnoun suffers from a number of problems, including kidney failure, diabetes, and severe eyesight problems that have left him barely able to see. His problem was compounded by a rat bite inside his tent.

The 47-year-old says he was returning from a dialysis session at hospital, when he fell asleep exhausted. He later woke up feeling a slight sting in his foot. His wife noticed a rat inside their tent, turned on an electric torch, and told him that his foot was bleeding heavily.

“I looked at my foot, and the mattress and mat were full of blood … then my wife turned and saw the rat and chased it away … that’s when I realised the rat had bitten my foot,” Basel told Al Jazeera. “Because of my illness, I have gradually lost sensation in my limbs, which is why I did not feel the rat bite,” he added.

Since the rat bite incident, “Basel has lived in constant fear for himself and his four children, constantly checking on them with his wife despite his limited physical ability.”

“I want anyone to come and film here at night … the numbers are huge, not just one or two rats … we try to fight them with sticks and brooms, but there is no poison or any real solution,” he said.

“I am mentally exhausted … truly exhausted. I did not ask for money … nothing … I just want to live in stability … in a clean place … this is not life.”

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