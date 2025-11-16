Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Harriman's avatar
Janet Harriman
13h

Just when you think it cannot get any worse for the palestinian people, now we have a 3rd winter on top of famine, illness, disease, freezing temperaters, shelters that have been destroyed, displacement and little or no access to medication and food. WHEN WILL THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY STEP UP. 🤬🤬🤬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
12hEdited

I look at those conditions and I see breeding conditions for infectious organisms. AND I look at these undernourished people with PTSD and I have serious concerns about their immune competence. Not a good combination. Thanks, ZioNazi filth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture