Psychiatrist reveals devastating trauma of Gaza’s children amid Israeli genocide

A psychiatrist working with children in Gaza says the trauma she is observing among young survivors of the ongoing Israeli genocide is unlike anything she has encountered before, exceeding even what her academic training prepared her to face.

Dr. Nawal Asqoul described children exhibiting a range of trauma responses, such as uncontrolled bowel movements, suicidal thoughts, and a desire to be reunited with their martyred parents and siblings. She also described children whose mental trauma manifested in their physical appearance. Dr. Asqoul reported treating children who have lived through relentless bombardments and lost entire families. She observed that children with martyred parents and siblings were suffering from the most extreme trauma.

Dr. Asqoul’s account adds to the mounting reports on the immeasurable suffering that children in Gaza are experiencing as a result of the ongoing Israeli genocide, which shows no sign of ceasing despite a supposed “ceasefire” that came into effect last October.

The Israelis have killed nearly 500 Palestinians since the “ceasefire,” a tally that includes at least 165 children.

A report last November revealed that three children who had been abducted by the Israelis from “aid” distribution sites and subsequently abused in their rape-and-torture dungeons were experiencing recurring nightmares. One of them admitted to attempting suicide twice to relieve himself of the endless suffering.

More than 350 Palestinian children are currently in Israeli dungeons.

The surviving children have also been thrust into roles beyond their years after losing their fathers or both parents. Forced to stand in hours-long lines for humanitarian aid, make long treks for fresh water, and haul water out of their flooded tents, Palestinian children’s suffering shows no sign of ending.

The siege on Gaza, which the Israelis have kept in place in contravention of the terms of the truce, continues to suffocate Gaza, depriving it of necessary medicines, medical equipment, and personnel needed to provide care for traumatised Palestinian children in the besieged enclave. More than two years have passed since the start of Israel’s extermination campaign, and relief still appears to be a distant dream for these beleaguered children.

As one of the primary targets of the Israelis during their ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian children have borne the brunt of the Jewish supremacist savagery. With the Jewish terrorists working under the hideous theology that the children would grow up to become future terrorists — a view frequently broadcast on mainstream Israeli TV channels and podcasts — the Palestinian children have become cannon fodder for the Israeli barbarians.

Killing and maiming Palestinian children for sport, the Israelis even played grotesque games in which they targeted specific body parts on particular days. British doctor Nick Maynard, who volunteered in Gaza several times, recalled: “The pattern of the targeting of specific body parts was something we all recognised, explained by what I describe as target practice by the Israeli soldiers.” One day, he observed that boys had been shot specifically in their testicles.

While more than 20,000 children have been killed — a vast undercount — another 45,000 have been injured since October 7. A further 39,000 children have been orphaned, having had their parents killed by the Israelis in the most brutal ways imaginable over the past two years.

At the start of the genocide, children made up about half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million. There is no accurate count of the number of people the Israelis have killed since the start of their extermination campaign that continues unabated.

The fatality figures cited by the Gaza Health Ministry — 71,562 martyrs as of January 22, 2025 — are widely accepted as a vast undercount, as they only include bodies that have reached hospitals before burials. The ministry does not account for the bodies that were evaporated, buried without being taken to a hospital, or which remain rotting under the astounding amount of rubble to which the Israelis have reduced the Gaza Strip.

Dr. Asqoul’s account highlights the amount of effort that needs to be made for the children to overcome their traumas. However, before we even get to that point, the Israelis must first be stopped from inflicting further harm.

