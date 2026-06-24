Palestine Will Be Free

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gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
1hEdited

Difficult and tragic? I don’t believe this comes anywhere close to what these women (and men, and children) are enduring.

Of course the Cesspool isn’t going to spare pregnant women from inconceivable abuse. It’s a two-fer. The woman dies, the unborn child dies. Better the child DOES die in utero so the fanatical you-know-who’s don’t drink its blood and consume it when it’s born.

I personally would vastly prefer death to an IGF vampire coming within ten feet of my private parts

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Tommy Two Gloves's avatar
Tommy Two Gloves
1h

These Kabbalistic-Talmudic Animals are the antithesis of human beings!

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