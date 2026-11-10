A staggering 80 percent of Palestinian detainees incarcerated in Israeli rape and torture dungeons are suffering from scabies because of the unhygienic conditions in the cells, according to a report by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) released on Sunday.

The Israelis have kept Palestinians in deplorable conditions in dungeons across occupied Palestine. The abhorrent treatment of Palestinian detainees has intensified since the start of the genocide in Gaza in October 2023. Multiple reports have documented the plight of detainees, at least 94 of whom have been killed by the Israelis while in detention following violent beatings, starvation, and sexual abuse, including rape.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society’s report was compiled after its legal teams visited dozens of male and female prisoners during October and early November 2026. It details the ongoing horrific abuse of men, women, and children alike.

“Israeli occupation prisons have become a central arena of this genocide, and what is happening inside them is a systematic policy rather than individual violations,” the report states.

Raids and shootings

Prisoners reported that special units of the Israel Prison Service storm the cells carrying various weapons and accompanied by dogs. Dozens of injuries caused by rubber bullets and other weapons, whose types remain unknown to the prisoners, have been documented in recent months. Prisoners describe these weapons by the effects they have on their bodies: some cause burns, while others leave prisoners unable to move.

Recent reports have highlighted the severe injuries that rubber bullets have caused to detainees. In one case, a detainee’s testicle was “completely mutilated” after being repeatedly beaten in his pelvic area and subsequently shot at. The detainee’s mutilated testicle was surgically removed.

Earlier this month, Ghufran Zamel, the fiancee of prominent Palestinian detainee Hassan Salameh, said that the Israelis had subjected him to a severe beatings, including blows to the face, before firing nine bullets at him.

The PPS report said that the Israelis frequently raid cells and that the severe beatings they inflict on detainees result in broken teeth and ribs, as well as bruising across their bodies.

Lack of hygiene and scabies

Thousands of detainees have been denied a proper change of clothes, which is one of the main causes of the spread of scabies.

“According to testimonies from those visited and those released, around 80 percent of male and female prisoners, including children, are infected, without any genuine treatment or any attempt to eliminate the causes of the disease,” the PPS report said.

“The bathing crisis has worsened in some sections of the Negev Prison following a major breakdown of the showers, as well as severe overcrowding in many central prisons, particularly amid the continuation of daily arrest campaigns.”

Starvation is another weapon deployed by the Israelis against Palestinians. All detainees who have been released over the past three years have shown visible effects of starvation. “Concerns are growing for thousands of them, particularly those serving lengthy sentences, over whether their bodies will be able to withstand this policy if it continues,” the report added.

Harrowing testimonies

Testimonies collected by PPS’s lawyers make for harrowing reading.

One prisoner, identified only as A.B., reported being subjected to a raid during which a tendon in his hand was severed. He said he required surgery. Another prisoner reported sustaining fractures to two of his teeth as a result of an assault.

Prisoner M.H. said that prisoners’ yard time is completely at the discretion of the guards. He noted that most prisoners in the cells are forced to sleep on the floor because of severe overcrowding.

Prisoner N.Y. described the state of fear and anxiety experienced by prisoners, particularly as the time for the headcount, or what is known as the “security inspection,” approaches because it is often associated with raids and severe beatings.

On October 28, 2026, prisoner D.H. reported that prisoners in one section had been subjected to a large-scale raid, during which they were sprayed with gas and rubber bullets were fired at them. Three prisoners were injured by the bullets, while several rooms were stormed and prisoners were severely beaten.

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Treatment of female detainees

The Israelis make no distinction between men, women, and children, treating everyone with their typical savagery.

The female detainees reported that starvation, systematic raids, searches and abuse, and the deprivation of all rights, including healthcare and support for special needs, were frequently used by the Israeli occupation to humiliate them.

“The situation has worsened with the recent increase in their numbers, overcrowding and shortages of clothing,” the report added. “Some suffer from spasms in their limbs because of the pills they are given and the severe itching that have deprived them of sleep.”

Despite this, the prison administration continued to deny that the prisoners had scabies, insisting that their symptoms were caused by an allergy. However, tests conducted on female prisoners following their release confirmed that they were infected with scabies.

In September, the Israelis forced detainee Dana Joudeh, 35, to give birth to her daughter inside Damon Prison. Currently, two pregnant detainees are being held in the Israeli dungeon at Damon.

More than 9,300 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli dungeons. This includes around 90 women and more than 350 children.

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