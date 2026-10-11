Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
Oct 11

How convenient for the Zionist slime that they have El Nino to blame. They'll probably accuse it of being a Spanish spy who thwarts their attempts at assisting Gazans. Any excuse to shift responsibility away from their sociopathy.

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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
Oct 11

It's obvious that Zionist evildoers "classified tents and tarpaulins as potential weapons" because the lack of these items will kill more Palestinians in a particularly slow and cruel way.

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