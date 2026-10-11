The Gaza Strip’s genocide survivors, who have endured an unending series of hardships as a result of Israeli sadism for the past three years straight, are facing yet another looming disaster: El Niño. As the Israelis continue to blockade the Gaza Strip a year into the supposed ceasefire, Palestinians are in dire need of adequate shelter to protect themselves from the winter and the heavy rain it usually brings.

Israeli intransigence means that “[n]early all of Gaza’s population, almost two million people, still require shelter assistance,” according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). “As winter rain begins, the combined supply pipeline of humanitarian shelter partners covers barely 17 per cent of identified winter needs,” the IOM said in a statement on Friday.

For Palestinians in Gaza, this will be the fourth consecutive winter spent amid an ongoing genocide, during which their Israeli tormentors have subjected them to untold horrors. Nearly all of Gaza now lies in ruins; Western-supplied Israeli bombs have wiped out hundreds of thousands of buildings. According to one estimate, the number of housing units damaged in Gaza stands at 328,627 after three years of Israeli viciousness.

The wholesale destruction of their homeland has forced Palestinians to flee from one locality to another, uprooting their lives and re-pitching their tents at every Israeli evacuation order. After three years of continuous use — without necessary replacements due to the restrictions on their entry by the Israelis, who have classified tents and tarpaulins as potential weapons — worn-down tents do not provide adequate protection. They keep out neither the cold winter winds nor the rain.

“More than half of all tents and makeshift shelters currently in use are in poor condition that requires replacement,” the IOM statement said. “Tents are designed as a temporary emergency measure and generally last only six to 12 months.”

Families that have taken shelter in damaged buildings face the risk of their broken abodes collapsing upon them, as happened in Gaza City last month, when 21 people, including 12 children, were killed. The IOM statement added that more than 3,600 structures are “dangerous and at risk of collapse.”

These problems are set to be compounded by El Niño.

“The strengthening El Niño phenomenon is expected to bring heavier rainfall, which could further weaken unsafe buildings, while heavily damaged drainage systems leave communities exposed to flooding,” the IOM said.

It added that nearly 1.8 million people are living in displacement sites, most of whom are in areas at risk of flooding. “Floodwaters could damage shelters, destroy families’ remaining possessions and force people to move once again.”

The IOM has 8,600 emergency shelter kits ready to enter the Gaza Strip, but the Israelis keep turning them away.

During last year’s winter rains, news anchors on Israeli TV were celebrating the flooding of tents and the resulting hardships faced by Palestinians, while wishing that they would all be washed away by the calamitous rains.

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“Families who have already endured repeated displacement and devastating loss must be able to face the winter in safety and dignity,” the IOM director-general Amy Pope said. “Shelter materials must enter quickly, predictably and at the scale required.”

Gaza authorities have repeatedly highlighted the problem of inadequate shelter in the besieged enclave. According to a Gaza Government Media Office statement from August, more than 867,000 Palestinians are “living in rudimentary and dilapidated tents that are no longer fit for shelter.”

UNICEF revealed last month that “nearly 84 percent of the population — more than 1.76 million people — continue to live in overcrowded displacement sites or damaged and inadequate shelters.”

But none of these alarming reports and appeals from humanitarian agencies have made any difference to Israeli attitudes towards the Palestinians.

Having prepared the ground for more Palestinian misery, the Israelis, who have slaughtered 22,000 children over the past three years, will likely be celebrating again come winter as Palestinian infants begin to freeze to death.

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