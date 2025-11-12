Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren Seikaly's avatar
Lauren Seikaly
3h

Words fail me

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Palestine Will Be Free and others
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
3h

Almost impossible to read without my skin crawling and gut churning. Anally raped by dogs trained to do so by the psychopaths. The mind that would revel in standing by and seeing that is so deeply repulsive; IDF prison personnel gotta be the shit-stain on the underwear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture