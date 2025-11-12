The ongoing Israeli Holocaust in Gaza — although in the works long before the Al-Aqsa Flood operation — was based on two fundamental lies: Palestinian fighters beheaded Jewish babies and raped Jewish women on October 7. Despite failing to produce even a shred of evidence for these egregious and demonstrably false claims, the Israeli propaganda narrative was amplified by nearly every prominent leader in the West and by all so-called “news” platforms of the supposedly “civilised” Western world. What the Israelis and their enablers unleashed in the wake of October 7 has been a scale of barbarism never witnessed before.

Beyond the relentless killings — with most estimates suggesting that between half a million and one million Palestinians have been killed over the past two years — Palestinians have been subjected to every form of mental and physical abuse. Rape has been a favoured Israeli weapon to dehumanise and break Palestinian men, women, and children.

Over the past two years, numerous reports have highlighted the culture of rape prevalent in Israeli torture dungeons and how Palestinians held there have been routinely subjected to sexual violence.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) has published another report containing utterly horrifying testimonies of gang rapes and sodomisation of Palestinian men and women abducted from Gaza and detained in various Israeli dungeons. According to the report, these detainees “were recently released from Israeli prisons and detention camps.”

Moreover, these victims were abducted not because they were members of the Palestinian resistance nor because they had committed any crimes against Israelis, but simply for being from Gaza. In other words, the Israelis arbitrarily seized anyone they wished from the streets of Gaza and subjected them to the most dehumanising treatment imaginable.

“These accounts reveal an organized and systematic practice of sexual torture, including rape, forced stripping, forced filming, sexual assault using objects and dogs, in addition to deliberate psychological humiliation aimed at crushing human dignity and erasing individual identity entirely,” states the PCHR report published on November 10.

These abuses were not the acts of rogue individuals within the Israeli genocidal forces, but systematic in nature. “PCHR affirms that the testimonies do not reflect isolated incidents but constitute a systematic policy practiced in the context of the ongoing crime of genocide against more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including thousands of detainees held in prisons and military camps closed to international monitoring bodies, including the International Committee of the Red Cross,” the report added.

The PCHR report consists of four victim testimonies — all anonymised to protect the victims’ identities. I am reproducing the testimonies in full from the report — please be warned about the extremely graphic nature of these accounts.

(These reports on rape and sexual abuse have been the most difficult for me to even read, let alone write about, over the last two years, but we must bear this burden for the sake of understanding the bottomless depths of depravity to which our brothers and sisters in humanity are being subjected — while the perpetrators of these crimes claim to be the real victims and roam free with impunity.)

The victims’ descriptions, the circumstances of their abduction, and their testimonies in the PCHR report are as follows:

Victim 1: 42-year-old woman

Among these cases is N.A., a 42-year-old Palestinian woman and mother who was arrested while passing through an Israeli checkpoint set up in northern Gaza in November 2024. In her statement to PCHR staff, N.A. recounted multiple forms of torture and sexual violence, including being raped four times by Israeli soldiers, repeatedly subjected to obscene insults, stripped and filmed naked, electrocuted, and beaten across her body. She told PCHR’s lawyer:

At dawn I heard the soldiers shouting, saying that morning prayers were forbidden, and I think it was the fourth day after my arrest from Gaza. The soldiers moved me to a place I didn’t know because my eyes were blindfolded, and they ordered me to take off my clothes. I did so. They put me on a metal table, pressed my chest and head against it, cuffed my hands to the end of the bed, and pulled my legs apart forcefully. I felt a penis penetrating my anus and a man raping me. I started screaming, and they beat me on my back and head while I was blindfolded. I felt the man who was raping me ejaculate inside my anus. I kept screaming and being beaten, and I could hear a camera—so I believe they were filming me. The rape lasted about 10 minutes. After that, they left me for an hour in the same position, with my hands cuffed to the bed with metal handcuffs, my face on the bed, my feet on the floor, and I was completely naked. Again, after an hour, I was raped fully in the same position, with penetration into my vagina, and I was beaten while I screamed. There were several soldiers; I heard them laughing and the camera clicking as it took pictures. This rape was very quick and there was no ejaculation. During the rape they beat me with their hands on my head and back. I cannot describe what I felt; I wished for death every moment. After they raped me, I was left alone in the same room, hands still cuffed to the bed and without clothes for many hours. I could hear the soldiers outside speaking Hebrew and laughing. Later, I was raped again vaginally. I screamed, but they beat me whenever I tried to resist. After more than an hour, I’m not sure about the time, a masked soldier entered, removed my blindfold, lifted his face covering; he had white skin and was tall. He asked if I spoke English; I said no. He said he was Russian and ordered me to masturbate his penis. I refused, and he hit me in the face after raping me. That day I was raped twice. I was left naked the whole day in the room where I spent three days. On the first day I was raped twice; on the second day I was raped twice; on the third day I remained without clothes while they looked at me through the door slit and filmed me. One soldier said they would post my photos on social media. While I was in the room, my period started; then they told me to put on clothes and transferred me to another room.

Victim 2: 35-year-old man

In another incident, A.A., a 35-year-old Palestinian man and father, was arrested while at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in March 2024. He told PCHR’s field researcher about the brutal torture he endured during 19 months of detention, including forced stripping, obscene insults, threats of rape against him and his family, culminating in his rape by a trained dog inside the Sde Teiman military camp. He stated:

I was moved to a section I didn’t know inside Sde Teiman. During the first weeks there, amid repeated suppression operations, I was taken with a group of detainees in a degrading manner to a place far from the cameras—a passage between sections. We were stripped completely. Soldiers brought dogs that climbed on us and urinated on me. Then one of the dogs raped me—the dog did it deliberately, knowing exactly what it was doing, and inserted its penis into my anus, while the soldiers kept beating and torturing us and spraying pepper spray in our faces. The dog’s assault lasted about three minutes; the overall suppression lasted about three hours. Because of the severe beating, all of us sustained injuries across our bodies. I suffered a severe psychological breakdown and deep humiliation; I lost control because I could never have imagined experiencing such a thing. Afterward, a doctor stitched a wound in my head caused by the torture—seven stitches without anesthesia. I also suffered bruises, fractures in my limbs, and a rib fracture.

Victim 3: 41-year-old man

T.Q., a 41-year-old Palestinian man and father, was arrested while displaced at Kamal Adwan Hospital in December 2023. He was subjected to sexual torture during 22 months in Israeli detention, including obscene insults, threats to bring his wife to the detention site to rape her, and rape with a wooden object. In his testimony to a PCHR researcher about the rape incident, he said:

One of the soldiers raped me by violently inserting a wooden stick into my anus. After about a minute he removed it and then inserted it again more forcefully while I screamed loudly. After another minute he removed it and forced me to open my mouth and put the stick in my mouth to lick it. From sheer anguish I lost consciousness for minutes, until a female officer came and forced them to stop beating me. She untied my hands, gave me a white overall to wear, and brought me a cup of water which I drank. I felt blood flowing from my anus and asked to go to the bathroom. She gave me tissues and I went to a plastic toilet there. They removed the blindfold; when I wiped my anus there was blood. After I finished and the bleeding stopped, I put the white overall back on. As soon as I came out, they blindfolded me again and tied my hands behind my back with plastic ties. I was then moved to a room where I was held with several detainees for about eight hours, during which soldiers periodically returned to beat and insult us brutally.

Victim 4: 18-year-old man

PCHR also documented the testimony of M.A., 18 years old, who was re-arrested this year near a humanitarian aid distribution point run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the Gaza Strip, after having previously been arrested and released. He told PCHR’s field researcher that he was sexually assaulted when soldiers raped him with a bottle forcibly inserted into his anus, a practice repeated against him and other Palestinian detainees. He said:

The soldiers ordered me and six other detainees to kneel, and they raped us by inserting a bottle into the anus, pushing it in and pulling it out. It happened to me four times, with about ten in-and-out motions each time. I screamed, and so did the others with me. Of the four times, twice it was just me, and twice it was with others—once with six people and once with twelve people. I saw what they were doing to the others while they did it to me, and I realized it was a bottle. There was also a dog behind us, as if the dog was raping us. They violated our dignity and destroyed our spirits and our hope for life. I had wanted to continue my education; now I am lost after what happened to me.

Ibrahim Salem's photo at the Sde Teiman torture dungeon in the Negev has become the symbol of the abuse of Palestinians by Israelis.

Systematic pattern of rape

As I have reported in these pages, the rape of one Palestinian detainee was captured on camera last year, causing an uproar whose effects are still being felt today. The case of Islam al-Sarsawi has become a symbolic one, revealing the nature of Israeli society and how it treats its rapists and sexual predators, and the contempt it holds for the Palestinian victims.

Al-Sarsawi, 42, from the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood in northern Gaza, was raped to death in the notorious Sde Teiman dungeon in the Negev. His rape was captured on camera, and when the rapists were taken to a police station for questioning, huge protests erupted in their support, with protesters demanding the accused be released without charge. Israeli police ultimately released them without filing charges. The pro-rape protesters also went scot-free.

Following al-Sarsawi’s rape, torture, and death, multiple demonstrations took place in Israel advocating for the Israelis’ “right to rape” Palestinians. Hanoch Milwidsky, a parliamentarian from Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party, went on to defend rape as a torture tool when dealing with Palestinians, while journalist Yehuda Schlesinger openly lamented on Israeli TV that raping Palestinians was not an official government policy.

One of the rapists, Meir Ben-Shitrit, went on to become a minor celebrity in the Israeli media, featuring in TV shows. Meir Mazuz, a leading Israeli rabbi, blessed the soldiers who gang-raped al-Sarsawi, telling the rapists: “You beat the enemy, so what? It’s all good… Don’t we have the right to do it?… In any other country they’d get medals… Don’t fear the goyim.” The Israelis’ demands in the ubiquitous “right to rape” protests on the streets were reflected in surveys. A staggering 65 percent of Israeli Jews expressed support for gang-raping Palestinians.

Israelis have been furious with those who leaked the video of al-Sarsawi’s rape and murder — not with the rapists. The Israeli military recently launched a criminal probe into the leaking of the video, while Netanyahu has described the leak as “perhaps the most severe public relations attack that the state of Israel has experienced since its establishment.” The crisis, according to Netanyahu, is the leaking of the rape video, not the rape itself! As an astute politician, he knows that at least 65 percent of Israelis would agree with him.

The alleged leaker of the rape video has since been arrested after apparently failing a suicide attempt.

On November 11, the gang rapists — who were filmed in the act in the Sde Teiman dungeon — were received in the Israeli Supreme Court with loud cheers, continuous applause, songs of praise, and a standing ovation — another chilling reflection of a totally morally bankrupt and anti-human Israeli society.

Think back to the first victim testimony reproduced above: “At dawn I heard the soldiers shouting, saying that morning prayers were forbidden, and I think it was the fourth day after my arrest from Gaza,” reported the 42-year-old woman victim. In the midst of the pitch-black darkness of an uncertain fate, the Palestinian mother was seeking to connect with her Lord in the morning prayer, but the Israeli terrorists denied her the opportunity before subjecting her to inhuman abuse.

The purity of the Palestinians’ faith is in stark contrast to that of the demonic Israelis, who have not only stolen Palestinian land and violated Palestinian dignity, but even more egregiously, have attempted to project their own inhumanity onto their victims and present themselves as “the most moral” people ever to exist — a total inversion of reality. The more the world learns about them, the more we realise how vile Israeli propaganda truly is, even as the Palestinians continue to suffer in silence. We must share these stories so that more people awaken to the truth. Bearing witness is no longer a choice — it is a moral duty.

