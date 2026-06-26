Shackled, bleeding, raped by dogs: Palestinians describe harrowing abuse in Israeli prisons

Former Palestinian detainees have given graphic testimonies about being subjected to widespread torture and sexual violence, including rape by dogs, while held in Israeli rape and torture dungeons.

Speaking to Al Jazeera for its documentary Bodies of Evidence: Israel’s Darkest Weapon, released earlier this month, several former detainees described prolonged shackling, severe beatings, starvation, sleep deprivation, forced nudity, and repeated humiliation. Multiple detainees said they were raped or sexually assaulted while restrained, saying the abuse caused lasting physical injuries and profound psychological trauma.

Among the most harrowing accounts are those of men who say they were raped with objects while handcuffed and blindfolded, leaving them bleeding and requiring medical treatment after their release.

Mohammed Zaki al-Bakri, one of the former detainees interviewed in the documentary, recounted being raped by trained dogs. “I was raped after being stripped of my clothes,” he said, “by a large dog.” He added that several detainees were also subjected to the same treatment: “The seven of us were sexually assaulted by the dog.”

Others said guards filmed the assaults, threatened them with further rape if they disclosed what had happened, or forced them to remain naked for extended periods while enduring verbal abuse.

These findings are consistent with numerous reports of Israelis systematically raping Palestinian detainees since the start of the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

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