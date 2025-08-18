Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Adeel Mirza
14h

the Devil IsRael states of america

Imre 'James' J Tihanyi
14h

SATANyahu and his Cabinet of DEVILS are conducting 'Crimes Against Humanity', the Genocide of GAZA and the ongoing for over 7 decades now, the 'Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine! DOWN with Zionism, the CURSE of Mankind!!

