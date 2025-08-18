On Sunday, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) revealed that female detainees in Israel’s Damon Prison have been subjected to horrific abuse this month. The detainees’ cells have already been raided four times this month — on August 4, 8, 10, and 14 — to inflict torture and abuse.

“The repressive forces assaulted them by tying them up, removing them from their cells in a humiliating and degrading manner, forcing them to lower their heads, taking them to the prison yard, and abusing them,” the PPC stated on August 17. “Gas and police dogs were also deployed in two of these operations.”

It added that these repressive tactics follow a pattern of escalating crimes against detainees since the Israelis intensified the genocide of Palestinians on October 7: “The Prisoners’ Club stressed that these attacks are not new, but rather represent a fixed and systematic policy followed by the prison system against all female and male prisoners, which has escalated in an unprecedented manner since the beginning of the war of extermination.”

The food provided to the captives is insufficient and often spoiled. Moreover, the women are deprived of basic hygiene supplies. “Female prisoners suffer from hunger due to the scarcity and poor quality of the food provided to them, as some items are spoiled and inedible,” the report added. “They also suffer from insect infestations and skin problems, caused by high temperatures, humidity, poor ventilation, and a lack of essential feminine supplies.”

Previous reports have highlighted that the amount of food provided during meals is so meagre that detainees prefer to fast throughout the day and combine all their meals into one post-fast dinner.

The Israeli prison authorities continue to hold 48 women hostage in their torture chambers. Among them are two minors and two pregnant women — one of whom, Rima Balawi, is eight months pregnant. She was detained over a social media post and continues to be denied her freedom, despite suffering from thalassaemia and her rapidly approaching due date.

The occupation also denies detainees visits from family members, even when they suffer from life-threatening illnesses such as cancer: “Female prisoners are deprived of their children and families due to the visitation ban imposed since the beginning of the genocide, which has exacerbated their psychological suffering — particularly for those requiring urgent medical care, such as prisoner Fidaa Assaf, who is suffering from cancer.”

More egregiously, and as is common in Israeli torture camps, the detainees are being subjected to sexual assault: “In addition, the Club highlighted the most prominent policies escalated against female prisoners after the genocide began, including torture, systematic abuse and humiliation, strip searches — constituting one of the most dangerous forms of sexual assault — solitary confinement, use as hostages to pressure family members, starvation, denial of treatment, and other violations documented by the testimonies of female prisoners.”

The statement pointed out that the Israeli occupation has been using “incitement” on social media as a pretext to place Palestinian women in “administrative detention,” without revealing the nature of their alleged crimes. Israel bases such detentions on what it conveniently calls “secret files.”

Israel employs administrative detention as a measure to imprison individuals — primarily Palestinians from the West Bank — without charge or trial, based on “secret” evidence not disclosed to the detainee or their lawyer. A military commander signs a detention order, typically for one to six months, but it may be renewed indefinitely — some Palestinians have been held for years without ever being charged. Detainees do not have access to the evidence used against them, as it’s based on supposed secret Israeli intelligence. More than 3,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli administrative detention.

Nearly 70 Palestinians have died in Israeli torture camps since October 7 due to severe abuse. The martyrs have ranged in age from young boys to elderly men.

One horrific case of abuse was recorded on May 21, 2024.

Martyred freed prisoner Wafa Jarrar from Jenin in the West Bank.

Wafa Jarrar, a 50-year-old former prisoner from Jenin, sustained severe injuries during a violent arrest after Israeli soldiers stormed her home. As a result of medical neglect in captivity, both of her legs were amputated above the knee. She also suffered a spinal fracture, broken ribs, and lung bruises.

Soon after cutting off her legs, and with her health deteriorating, the occupation released Jarrar in August last year. She succumbed to her injuries a few days later.

Haneen Jaber, from the Nour Shams camp, was another cancer-stricken female detainee held in Damon Prison until recently. The mother of two martyred resistance fighters, including the legendary Mohammed Jaber (Abu Shujaa), Haneen was abducted from her home in December 2024, months after the occupation killed Abu Shujaa. Despite her cancer diagnosis while in detention, the occupation refused to release Haneen or provide the necessary medication her illness required.

Haneen Jaber with her legendary son Abu Shujaa.

In June, the occupation’s illegitimate courts sentenced Haneen to eight months in prison and imposed a fine of 8,000 shekels. She was ultimately released on August 3.

In addition to inflicting physical torture on Palestinians, the Israeli occupation has also subjected the native Palestinian population to psychological abuse.

Bisan Fayad.

In January 2024, the family of female captive Bisan Fayad was handed a body with her clothes and ID. However, the family was later informed that Bisan was still alive in a Zionist dungeon and suffering from paralysis due to a spinal cord injury. The Palestinian Centre for the Missing and Forcibly Disappeared described this as a “double crime” involving enforced disappearance and the deliberate misleading of families.

Despite their traumatic experience, Fayad’s family would still considers itself fortunate, as there are hundreds of Palestinian families — particularly from Gaza — who have no idea where their loved ones are or whether they are even alive.

In stark contrast, Israeli prisoners of war have shared vastly different experiences under Palestinian captivity. Yocheved Lifshitz, an Israeli woman released by Hamas on humanitarian grounds in October 2023, offered only words of praise for her Palestinian captors, describing them as friendly and well-behaved.

Her honest testimony generated a lot of anger among the Israelis. “I’m hearing criticism from sources dealing with Israeli hasbara in recent days. The fact that they allowed Yocheved Lifshitz to make a statement on a live broadcast was a mistake,” Amichai Stein, a propagandist with Israel’s state broadcaster Kan, tweeted at the time. “It’s uncertain if anyone held a discussion on the topic beforehand and asked themselves all the questions.”

Similarly, two other Israeli women, released during the first ceasefire in late 2023, also spoke positively of their treatment in Palestinian custody. They said in an interview that while playfully arm wrestling with them, Palestinians would place a towel on their arm, as it is forbidden for Muslim men to touch women they are not closely related to or could potentially marry. “For them women are sacred,” said one captive. “Women are like queens.”

