Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
anarchnick's avatar
anarchnick
6h

The most immoral occupation force in history.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Martina Lauer's avatar
Martina Lauer
5h

Our Western media are very good at hiding the utter criminality of Israel's s torture camps for Palestinians. They use words like court, judge, sentence as if just laws and proper procedures were followed. Israeli supremacists don't see Palestinians as fellow humans. Horrific.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture