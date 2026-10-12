Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
Oct 12

War crime after war crime. israel is offended by everything and ashamed of nothing. The occupation of Palestine needs to end. The UN needs reforming so it is fit for purpose and actually protects the native indigenous people from these murderous immigrants. End the israeli occupation now.

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Elusive1
Oct 12

I appreciated the comparisons of how well Israeli prisoners were treated by Palestinians versus Palestinians by Israelis. Quite striking!

Just the word DUNGEONS makes my blood freeze and boil. How disgusting they are. I'm horrified.

💔

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