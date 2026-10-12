Since the start of the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip three years ago, Palestinians in Israeli dungeons have endured horrific abuse. Their treatment in Israeli captivity stands in stark contrast to the way the Palestinian resistance dealt with the Israeli prisoners of war. Following their release, the Israeli captives testified to their good treatment; one of them said that the fighters presented him with a cake to celebrate his birthday.

Noa Argamani, one of the prisoners of war in Gaza, later said that the injuries she suffered in captivity were a result of indiscriminate Israeli bombings, not from ill-treatment by her captors.

Keith Siegel, another Israeli prisoner, even wrote a letter to his captors, thanking them for the way they took care of him. “The guards responded to my requests regarding food, food problems, etc.,” Siegel wrote in the letter. “They also made sure to bring food that was suitable for my health condition, vegetarian food, without oil.”

The Palestinian detainees, however, have been undergoing a starkly different experience in the Israeli dungeons. The Israelis have been extremely brutal in their treatment of the Palestinians, irrespective of their age or gender. They have deployed dogs to rape and urinate upon Palestinians and have killed at least 94 prisoners in their captivity.

In a report late last month, the Palestinian prisoner rights group Addameer published nine testimonies from former detainees recounting the horrific abuse they suffered at the hands of the Israelis.

A woman identified only as S.D. said that she was abducted from her home in the middle of the night in June 2025 for social media posts. She was forced to lie on the floor of the jeep and was stepped on by the Israeli troops while being transported to the prison. As the Israeli-American assault on Iran was ongoing at the time of her arrest, the Israelis would punish her for Iranian retaliatory strikes. “Whenever there was a missile strike or something similar, they would take it out on me,” she said.

During her brief stay in Hasharon, S.D. revealed that her cell was flooded with dirty water. “Water was coming up from underneath the ground, and the entire floor was covered with dirty water,” she said. “There was no blanket or anything else.”

She was ultimately sent to Damon Prison, where nearly all of the 91 female Palestinian detainees are currently held. S.D.’s testimony reveals the shocking abuse endured by female detainees in the Israeli dungeons. Moreover, their squalid living conditions and abusive treatment are made worse by routine raids of specialist units of the Israeli occupation.

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Here is S.D.’s testimony in full as published by Addameer:

I was arrested in June 2025, from my home, at around 1:00 a.m. They first raided the town and then raided my home and surrounded it. They entered my home in a very brutal manner and collected all the information about every member of my family, and then they arrested me.

They took me out in a jeep. From the moment I was taken into the jeep until I reached the military camp, the journey was extremely harsh. During the transfer, they forced me to lie face down on the floor of the jeep with my hands restrained behind my back. The male and female soldiers deliberately stepped on me.

They also beat me with the butts of their rifles. At that time, the war with Iran was ongoing and the missiles were still being fired. Whenever there was a missile strike or something similar, they would take it out on me. I did not understand why, but that is what happened.

They first took me to a military camp that I did not know, near Nablus, where I remained until the following morning. I was kept inside a room with female soldiers. I remained restrained, blindfolded, and sitting on the floor the entire time.

I remained with the army for approximately one day, after which they took me to Hasharon. Before that, they took me to Salem for interrogation. It was a police interrogation, and afterward I was taken to Hasharon.

I stayed in Hasharon for approximately one and a half nights. The cell I was in was extremely bad, and the treatment by the guards in Hasharon was harsh and abusive.

When I entered the cell, it was dark and completely flooded. Water was coming up from underneath the ground, and the entire floor was covered with dirty water. There was no blanket or anything else.

Insects and cockroaches were crawling onto me and my body, and I tried to keep them away from me. The situation was extremely difficult. I did not know whether it was day or night, and there was no source of light. I was alone. The following morning, they took me from Hasharon to Damon Prison.

When I arrived at Damon, I estimated that there were around 78 female prisoners, although I honestly do not remember the exact number.

I spent 14 months in Damon, which was the period of my sentence for incitement on Facebook.

The beginning of my detention was extremely difficult. You are still frightened and terrified from the moment of arrest. As soon as I entered the prison, I was shocked by the searches. They searched the room and everything inside it, even the simplest items, while the basic necessities of life were lacking. There was a shortage of clothing, and there was not enough food.

They also turned the lights on and off as they pleased. I entered Damon in June, at the beginning of summer. Everything was closed, the windows, doors, and door openings, and there was almost no ventilation in the room. There was no ventilation system or air conditioning. The windows were closed, and only a small amount of air entered through a tiny opening.

The following morning, the raids began, and I learned what the raids meant. The raids involved dogs being brought into the rooms, stun grenades being fired, and guards and special units entering the female prisoners’ rooms suddenly and violently. They would open the door, enter the rooms, take the women out, make them sit on the floor, and restrain them.

They would then take us to the yard and throw us onto the ground, face down on our stomachs, with our hands restrained, while the dog was around us and in front of our faces. We would remain on the ground for approximately an hour, and sometimes longer, until they finished searching. They would then return us to our rooms, which we would find completely turned upside down.

This was the beginning of the raids. After that, they began carrying out raids from time to time, whether something had happened outside the prisons or there were events that angered them. We knew from the raids that something had happened outside, and when we later went out to meet with our lawyers, we would discover that what we had discussed among ourselves was indeed true.

The intensity of the raids sometimes increased and sometimes decreased. During some raids, outside units would come in and carry out the raid, making the situation even worse.

In July of that year, there were approximately seven raids, and it was one of the most violent periods. However, the raid in July was the most difficult raid I experienced throughout my entire detention.

One day in July, “Yamaz” special unit entered our section. At approximately 10:00 or 11:00 a.m., we heard them entering. They fired stun grenades and entered the rooms. The first rooms they entered were my room and Room No. 6.

I was the first girl taken out during the raid and the first one they took outside. They pushed us to the ground and handcuffed our hands behind our backs. The handcuffing was extremely violent and tight, to the point that it felt as though our hands were going to be severed from the pressure of the handcuffs.

They then took us outside and threw us into the yard under the sun. There was an area with shade, but they deliberately placed us in the sun. The weather was extremely hot and the temperature was very high.

The ground was hot and the sun was directly above our heads. We were positioned very close to one another, and no one was able to move.

At the same time, scabies had begun spreading throughout the section. My body was hurting badly, and I could not tell whether the pain was caused by the scabies or the heat, but the heat greatly intensified the pain.

I felt as though there was a burning fire inside my body. The itching became worse, and we could not scratch ourselves because we were restrained and lying on the ground.

I was not taken to the clinic at the time, and no one examined me. Later, after my release, I was diagnosed with scabies, and I am currently receiving treatment.

We remained on the ground under the sun for approximately two hours. The girls were sweating so heavily that their sweat was falling onto the ground. One of the girls told me that she thought I was crying, but what was falling onto the ground was sweat, not tears.

They also sprayed pepper gas. We began choking and coughing and were unable to move. The combination of the heat, pepper gas, handcuffs, and scabies, which increased the burning sensation in our bodies, made the situation extremely difficult.

During the raid, they beat some of the girls and stepped on them with their feet. This did not happen to me personally, but I could hear the girls screaming and saying, “Ahhh,” as they were beaten. Whenever anyone spoke in the yard, or even tried to breathe, they would throw her to the ground and step on her with their military boots.

I was blindfolded during the raid. There were more than twenty members of the Yamaz unit, in addition to a second unit, which I believe numbered around ten, as well as the guards present in the section.

The Yamaz soldiers wore distinctive navy-blue uniforms, with a special insignia, and the word “Yamaz” written on their clothing. Some of the girls could read Hebrew, so they could immediately identify them by their uniforms.

After the raid, we returned to the rooms, which had been damaged and destroyed during the raid.

Afterward, some of the female prisoners were placed in isolation, but there was no clear reason for the raid and no clear reason for isolating the prisoners.

After the raid on 13 July, there were other raids. Sometimes the raid covered the entire section, and sometimes it was limited to particular rooms. I do not remember the exact dates because the July raid is the one that remained in my memory due to its severity.

The other raids were carried out in approximately the same manner: they would take the female prisoners out, restrain them, and beat them.

One day before my release, in August, there was also a very harsh raid against the female prisoners. They beat them severely. There was a security officer who gave the orders to beat the prisoners and also beat them alongside the soldiers. Some of the women were elderly, but they showed no consideration for their age or condition.

In August, I remember two raids.

On one day in August, at approximately 6:00 a.m., units, together with the guards and Yamaz, raided our rooms. They handcuffed all the female prisoners, took them out, and forced them to lie on the ground. There were threats and insults, and their methods were similar to those used during the previous raids.

Afterward, they took each female prisoner into her room. Approximately three members of the Yamaz unit, together with the guards, would enter each room and empty it of everything.

They took everything from the rooms: cups, belongings, and even blankets. They left almost nothing. They emptied the rooms completely and removed all the belongings.

When we returned to the rooms, they were empty. We spent two days without showers, without a change of clothes, and without being allowed to go out to the yard.

Diseases were widespread among us, including scabies and allergies. With the lack of cleanliness and poor ventilation in the rooms, the situation was extremely bad. During the raids, we would remain lying face down for approximately two hours.

Conditions during the final period were very poor. The amount of food was extremely limited and was not always sufficient. As for cleanliness, they would designate specific times for us to clean the room and would not provide enough cleaning supplies, such as brooms and other items. We were forced to clean the room within the time they allocated to us.

Regarding personal hygiene, before my release we spent two days without being allowed to shower, despite the heat and poor hygiene conditions. Sanitary pads were scarce, and they did not always provide us with sufficient quantities.

Scabies had spread throughout most of the section, affecting almost everyone. The situation began worsening in June of that year, and the number of affected women was much higher than nine prisoners.

The female prisoners suffered from extremely severe itching and were unable to sleep because of the itching and pain. Some of the girls would bleed from their bodies because of the intensity of the scratching. Boils and lesions also appeared on the bodies of some of the female prisoners, not merely itching.

We constantly requested ointments or treatment. When the female prisoners went out to meet with their lawyers, they would ask the lawyers to obtain treatment for them. If a lawyer requested that a prisoner be taken to the clinic at the court, she would be taken to the clinic.

At the clinic, they would tell the female prisoners that all of this was caused by the weather and poor hygiene, and that it was due to not showering. We would tell them that we were unable to shower adequately precisely because of the conditions imposed on us. Nevertheless, they continued to attribute the condition to insufficient showering. They did not provide any treatment until I was released.

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